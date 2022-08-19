Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls CPS on mother after she requested a mental health evaluation for her daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Yardbarker
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
MLB・
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
Over: 7.5 (-105) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Astros are 77-44 so far on the season and are looking pretty good to not only make the playoffs but to also win the division, as they are 10.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West. They’ll look to stay hot and get another win under their belt tonight after losing last night. Starting on the mound tonight will be Christian Javier, who is 7-8 on the season with a 2.96 ERA. He’ll look to shut down a hot Braves team who wants to get back at the top of their own division.
Yardbarker
Buck Showalter unimpressed by Braves' reward for beating Mets
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine , courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Mets to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
FOX Sports
Braves host the Astros on home winning streak
Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?
Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
Yardbarker
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees prediction and odds Mon., 8/22: Dramas unfolding
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees
The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
Yardbarker
Astros Drop the First of Three Against Braves in Injury-Riddled Game
If you were hoping for a quick and clean game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, then you were sorely disappointed. The 6-2 loss the Astros received at the hands of the reigning World Champions was only overshadowed by two significant injuries. Both Yordan Alvarez and and his defensive...
Watch: Mets' Starling Marte steals home in 7-2 win over Phillies
The New York Mets kicked off an important road series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. Mets' outfielder Starling Marte scored two of New York's seven runs on Friday night, including a steal of home in the fifth inning. With the Mets up 4-0 in...
Yardbarker
Urquidy Works Seven Strong, Astros Secure Win Late Over Braves
After throwing 28 pitches in the first inning with a taxed bullpen looking on, José Urquidy masterfully stretched his outing through seven innings. The Houston Astros right-handed pitcher continued his recent success since June, strengthening a third spot in the rotation for the postseason. The Atlanta Braves tacked two...
FOX Sports
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves' wild week puts pressure back on New York Mets in NL East
The Atlanta Braves moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week's power rankings, right behind the New York Mets.
