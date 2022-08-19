ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets

Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

Over: 7.5 (-105) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Astros are 77-44 so far on the season and are looking pretty good to not only make the playoffs but to also win the division, as they are 10.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West. They’ll look to stay hot and get another win under their belt tonight after losing last night. Starting on the mound tonight will be Christian Javier, who is 7-8 on the season with a 2.96 ERA. He’ll look to shut down a hot Braves team who wants to get back at the top of their own division.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Buck Showalter unimpressed by Braves' reward for beating Mets

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine , courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Mets to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves host the Astros on home winning streak

Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?

Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros Drop the First of Three Against Braves in Injury-Riddled Game

If you were hoping for a quick and clean game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, then you were sorely disappointed. The 6-2 loss the Astros received at the hands of the reigning World Champions was only overshadowed by two significant injuries. Both Yordan Alvarez and and his defensive...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets#Al West#Nl
Yardbarker

Urquidy Works Seven Strong, Astros Secure Win Late Over Braves

After throwing 28 pitches in the first inning with a taxed bullpen looking on, José Urquidy masterfully stretched his outing through seven innings. The Houston Astros right-handed pitcher continued his recent success since June, strengthening a third spot in the rotation for the postseason. The Atlanta Braves tacked two...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy