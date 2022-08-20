Read full article on original website
mvprogress.com
Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny of a Vehicle
(Mesquite Police Department) On Monday, August 15, Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen during a burglary at a pest control business the day prior around 9:30 a.m. While conducting a thorough investigation of the crime scene, officers determined the suspect entered the property...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Topock drowning victim identified
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.
AZFamily
Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
Arizona woman facing $14k in bills after medical flight she didn't need
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In a playroom filled with toys for a one-year-old boy going on two years old, Amy Maher watches her son play. “He surprised us,” Maher said. Maher said her son, Bradley, is the first boy in a long line of girl-cousins and her first baby earth side.
8newsnow.com
First tornado warning issued for Clark County since 2007
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite. Two tornadoes were spotted outside Las Vegas. One was spotted near Mesquite and the other was seen between Mesquite and...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
azbex.com
ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan
A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him following an attempt to burglarize a home in Mesa. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community...
Mohave Daily News
Leash law applies in parks, along shoreline
BULLHEAD CITY — Earlier this year, off-duty Bullhead City Police Lt. Andrew Sevillano gave a stern lecture to a couple of Tri-state residents who were allowing their two dogs to run free along the shores of the Colorado River near the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. Sevillano, at the site...
Tornado touches down near Mesquite
A line of severe weather rolled through northeast Clark County Sunday afternoon, producing an extremely rare weather event in the region – tornadoes. The last time there was a tornado warning in Clark County was back in 2007.
kyma.com
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
myfoxzone.com
Arizona hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion...
People
Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park
Officials are still searching for a hiker who went missing last week when a flash flood suddenly struck at Zion National Park. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, has been missing since Friday after she did not return from a hike in the Narrows, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.
fox10phoenix.com
'My addiction started when I was 10 years old': Arizona man helps others overcome their addictions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The fentanyl crisis isn't going away any time soon, and in many places across the country, it's getting worse. This is why a Scottsdale man is speaking out about his battle with addiction in hopes that it helps others. "My addiction started when I was 10 years...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
