Construction

The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
The Week

America's crushing teacher shortage

As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students

The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
TODAY.com

Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents

As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
EDUCATION
DELCO.Today

Immaculata University to Host Undergraduate Open House in September

Immaculata University will hold an open house on campus on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 AM to noon for prospective undergraduates, including high school students, college students interested in transferring, and adults interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Admissions counselors will discuss academic programs, financial aid, student clubs and organizations, athletics, and student services.
COLLEGES
bloomberglaw.com

Covid-Battered Schools Starved for Counselors to Aid Students

A mental health crisis in schools exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic forced colleges to reexamine the pipeline to train the thousands of counselors and psychologists needed to fill the demand. “In an ideal world, a school would have a school counselor, a school psychologist, and a school social worker,” said...
MENTAL HEALTH
