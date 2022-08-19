Read full article on original website
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022
I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
mansionglobal.com
Los Angeles Designer Says the Ever-Evolving Aesthetic of Fashion Is a Constant Influence on Interiors
Drawing from her penchant for fashion, Los Angeles-based designer Jaqui Seerman approaches her projects stylistically, often fusing bright colors, textures and one-of-a-kind art to make a bold statement in a room. “Fashion and interior design are so alike.” Ms. Seerman told Mansion Global. The designer explained how every aspect of...
architecturaldigest.com
From Sarah Sherman Samuel, Reath Design, and More: 6 New Design Collabs We’re Loving Right Now
If the market’s latest debuts have any lesson to tell, it’s that the design community indeed works better together. From Pierre Charpin’s daring new crystal works for Saint-Louis to Sarah Sherman Samuel’s totally fun debuts for Lulu and Georgia, industry brands across categories are coming together to bring thoughtful new offerings to designers’ tool kits. Looking for the latest in furniture, decor, lighting, and beyond? Meet the industry’s latest dynamic duos below.
The 8 Best Sunroom Manufacturers of 2022
Sunrooms can be a major plus to your home. Sunny, full of natural light, and often equipped with heating and cooling, they’re a year-round indoor space where you can enjoy relaxing, entertaining, or growing plants. They come in almost any shape and size and can be custom-made or pre-built. You can even find build-your-own sunroom kits if you’re especially handy.
Just like Back to the Future: A design company has created a 3D shoe that adapts to the wearer's foot
Have you ever desired to possess shoes like in the Back to Future movie? The shoes that tie the laces to fit the feet... Well, it may not be exactly the same thing, but German company WertelOberfell seems to have managed to create 3D-printed shoes that adapt to your feet.
DeWalt Tool Sets Are Up To $100 Off at Lowe’s Right Now
Whether your workshop consists of a corner in your garage or a dedicated space in your basement, stocking it with the proper tools makes all the difference in your DIY and home improvement journey. Here at Bob Vila, we’re always on the lookout for great deals on tools, and our latest find is one you won’t want to miss out on.
Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before
If you’re into design, you’re not looking for ordinary gadgets. No, you want something unique, like a guitar with a touchscreen or candy-hued Xbox controllers. So to help you find items that speak to you, today we’re focusing on the best gadgets with unique designs. These products attain a whole new level of cool.
Tree Hugger
MVRDV Designs a Green Haven Among Skyscrapers
MVRDV has excited us and aggravated us for years, and I haven't quite decided on the adjective of choice for its new competition-winning design for the "nature-inspired Oasis Towers" in Nanjing, China. The Netherlands-based architecture practice describes it as a green landscape nestled between two 150-meter-tall towers, promising the building will provide a haven for residents in a dense and rapidly developing part of the city.
The Best Labor Day Refrigerator Sales 2022: Home Depot, Lowe’s, and More
One of the great things about Labor Day is all of the incredible deals from our favorite retailers. As summer comes to an end, you can save big on kitchen appliances with the best Labor Day refrigerator sales going on ahead of the holiday. ➤ LABOR DAY SALES: Shop the...
When Does Nate Berkus Say It's Worth It To Consult With A Designer?
Designing a space in your home is an exciting and overwhelming process. Here is when Nate Berkus recommends consulting with a designer about your space.
Earthship Homes: Are They the Next Big Sustainable Housing Trend?
If you’re curious about off-grid living, you may have heard of an Earthship. Earthship homes are built partially into the earth out of upcycled and natural materials and constructed to be able to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round without requiring a conventional HVAC system. Earthship home design makes use...
Are Amazon’s Denali Tools as Good as the Big Tool Brands? We Tried Them to Find Out
When the world’s largest online retailer—a.k.a. Amazon—launches its own tools and accessories line, it naturally attracts attention from the home improvement sector. But, going up against tried-and-true tool manufacturers with rock-hard reputations for producing high-quality products, such as DeWalt or Black + Decker, is no easy task.
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
You Can Trade In Your Amazon Devices To Save Money on New Tech—Here’s How
When it comes to brands you trust, taking advantage of trade-in programs is so beneficial. Trade-in offers not only promote proper recycling practices, but also allow you to save big—whether it’s time for an upgrade on a product, or you simply want to try something new from the brand.
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
The Best Carpet Removal and Disposal Services of 2022
Even with diligent cleaning, an old carpet will eventually need to be replaced. Most carpets become matted and frayed after as little as 3 years and typically last less than 10 years. When it is time to replace that old carpet, one solution is for the homeowner to pull it up and haul it to the landfill. A better option is hiring a carpet removal and disposal service.
homedit.com
Marble Tile Flooring to Bring the Look of Luxury to Your Home
Marble tile flooring brings instant beauty to every room. It is one of the most luxurious of all-natural stone flooring, but it also can be problematic in certain areas. It is also one of the most expensive types of natural stone. Marble flooring has been used throughout history. According to...
David Bromstad's Advice For Pairing Paint Colors With Dark Woodwork
Dark woodwork is a beautiful feature, but it can be hard to find a cohesive paint color. Here is David Bromstad's advice for painting paint with dark wood.
yankodesign.com
This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood
Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
