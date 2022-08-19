Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022
Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
I Tested Ruggable Out in a Home with Pets and Swear Washable Rugs Are Worth the Hype
I love home decor. From discovering new brands online to stumbling on a unique antique at the flea market, the journey of decorating is equally as fulfilling as it is to see the items I found live in my home. To me, decorating is an art. It’s an opportunity to express my personal style while simultaneously creating an overall energy that both myself and guests feel comforted and inspired by.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Sleek IKEA Cabinetry Modernizes and Maximizes a Brown Kitchen from the ’90s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000
A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
How To Deep Clean Your Bathroom And Keep It Clean
Bathrooms see a lot of dirt. It's time to roll up your sleeves and learn everything you need to know about how to deep clean your bathroom and keep it clean.
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected
One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
The best mattress and bedding upgrades for back to school
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A good night's sleep can be key to success in school. But college apartment and dorm beds often fall short...
How Much Does It Cost To Install A Mini-Split Air Conditioner?
Mini-split air conditioners are flexible, allowing you to create the cool oasis you've always envisioned. But how much should you budget for installation?
The Best Labor Day Appliance Sales 2022: Home Depot, Lowe’s, and More
With Labor Day almost here, sales are revving up across a variety of retailers. Appliances are among the best items to buy right now. Big-ticket items like these require thoughtfulness behind the purchase, since they serve a big purpose in the home—whether it’s to keep your food fresh or your clothes clean.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
AOL Corp
Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse
This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.
The Best Carpet Removal and Disposal Services of 2022
Even with diligent cleaning, an old carpet will eventually need to be replaced. Most carpets become matted and frayed after as little as 3 years and typically last less than 10 years. When it is time to replace that old carpet, one solution is for the homeowner to pull it up and haul it to the landfill. A better option is hiring a carpet removal and disposal service.
The Best Back-to-School Sales of 2022—Even if You Don’t Have Kids
As we head into August, retailers are already prepping for the shift in seasons by offering some of the best back-to-school sales of 2022 on summer products and must-have items for fall. The best part? You don’t even have to be a parent or have school-age kids to take advantage of said sales.
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
Solved! Why Is My Sump Pump Not Working, and What Can I Do About It?
Q: Lately, my sump pump has been making weird noises, and today it’s been cycling on and off. Why is my sump pump not working? How can I fix it?. A: A sump pump is a critical component of many homes that removes excess water from areas such as basements and keeps your home from flooding. So it’s a big deal if you find the basement sump pump not working. But why would a sump pump stop working? The answer could vary, depending on how old your sump pump is or how it’s set up. The issue could be as simple as a tripped breaker that isn’t sending power to the pump or as complicated as a burned-out motor from debris blocking the intake or discharge pipe.
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
BobVila
New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 0