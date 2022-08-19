ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

BobVila

The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022

Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
BobVila

I Tested Ruggable Out in a Home with Pets and Swear Washable Rugs Are Worth the Hype

I love home decor. From discovering new brands online to stumbling on a unique antique at the flea market, the journey of decorating is equally as fulfilling as it is to see the items I found live in my home. To me, decorating is an art. It’s an opportunity to express my personal style while simultaneously creating an overall energy that both myself and guests feel comforted and inspired by.
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
Simplemost

Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
BobVila

I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected

One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
CBS News

The best mattress and bedding upgrades for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A good night's sleep can be key to success in school. But college apartment and dorm beds often fall short...
Simplemost

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
AOL Corp

Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse

This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.
BobVila

The Best Carpet Removal and Disposal Services of 2022

Even with diligent cleaning, an old carpet will eventually need to be replaced. Most carpets become matted and frayed after as little as 3 years and typically last less than 10 years. When it is time to replace that old carpet, one solution is for the homeowner to pull it up and haul it to the landfill. A better option is hiring a carpet removal and disposal service.
The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
BobVila

Solved! Why Is My Sump Pump Not Working, and What Can I Do About It?

Q: Lately, my sump pump has been making weird noises, and today it’s been cycling on and off. Why is my sump pump not working? How can I fix it?. A: A sump pump is a critical component of many homes that removes excess water from areas such as basements and keeps your home from flooding. So it’s a big deal if you find the basement sump pump not working. But why would a sump pump stop working? The answer could vary, depending on how old your sump pump is or how it’s set up. The issue could be as simple as a tripped breaker that isn’t sending power to the pump or as complicated as a burned-out motor from debris blocking the intake or discharge pipe.
