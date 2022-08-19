ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
BobVila

Solved! Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Fire Damage?

Q: I’ve read there are certain things that homeowners insurance doesn’t cover, and I’m a little concerned that I’ll be caught unawares if something like a house fire were to occur. Does homeowners insurance cover fire damage? And if so, are there any exclusions?. A: In...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BobVila

Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals

As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BobVila

The 8 Best Sunroom Manufacturers of 2022

Sunrooms can be a major plus to your home. Sunny, full of natural light, and often equipped with heating and cooling, they’re a year-round indoor space where you can enjoy relaxing, entertaining, or growing plants. They come in almost any shape and size and can be custom-made or pre-built. You can even find build-your-own sunroom kits if you’re especially handy.
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022

Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
ELECTRONICS
Simplemost

Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends

A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
PETS
BobVila

How Much Does a Pergola Cost to Build?

A pergola adds great style (and cool shade) to outdoor living spaces. But how much is a pergola? There are many factors to consider when estimating pergola cost, but according to Angi and HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay $3,970 on average for a new backyard structure, though the price can be as low as $2,124 or as high as $5,968 depending on the project.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

If your kitchen isn’t equipped with an air fryer yet, then head on over to Walmart to take advantage of the retailer’s clearance sale on the cooking appliance. More families are finding out about the benefits of owning an air fryer, which prepares fried food with little to no oil, resulting in healthier meals. There’s a wide range of models for you to choose from, ranging from the most basic ones to air fryers that are packed with helpful features. No matter what type of air fryer you want, you might as well enjoy savings when you buy one. Afterwards, check out what else Walmart is offering to improve your kitchen, including Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals.
LIFESTYLE
Healthline

8 Best Air Purifiers for Dust

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best air purifier for dust overall: Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode. Quietest air purifier: Blueair Blue Pure...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

BobVila

