Indiana Landmarks says Knox County’s Poor Asylum is among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list on today (Monday). The foundation says places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat—abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO