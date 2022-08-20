Read full article on original website
Huntingburg Man Arrested for Residential Entry/Voyeurism
Jasper Police arrested a Huntingburg man Sunday for Residential Entry and Voyeurism. Officers were first called to a residence on South Meridian Road in reference to a man attempting to enter the residence. While officers were enroute, police received a second call concerning a man attempting to enter a residence...
Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Sunday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 35-year-old Ariel Jauriga was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. 157 inmates were being held in the security center early Monday morning.
Odon Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon woman Saturday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, and a Controlled Substance. 28-year-old Kaitlynn Wanke Keen was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 157 inmates were being held in the security center early Sunday morning.
Knox Co. Poor Asylum Among 10 Most Endangered Places in Indiana
Indiana Landmarks says Knox County’s Poor Asylum is among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list on today (Monday). The foundation says places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat—abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
Good Samaritan Receives Two Awards for Stroke Care
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Road Closure Planned for State Road 257 in Pike Co.
IN-DOT advises State Road 257 near Velpen in Pike County is scheduled to be closed for three days beginning Wednesday September 7th for a pipe replacement project. The official detour will be State Road 56 to US 231 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the...
Daviess Co. Traffic Advisory
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 250 South will be closed today for tiling between Highway 257 and County Road 125 East. 250 South will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM.
