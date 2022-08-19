Read full article on original website
Hot Springs woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Aberdeen
File photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. In this newspaper photo taken in August 2021, Shirley Leigh, while then-recovering from cancer treatments, shows off a unique sunflower which had voluntarily grown near her backyard vegetable garden, located on Lincoln Avenue in Hot Springs. _______________________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. ABERDEEN...
Woman killed in crash north of Aberdeen identified
ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 79 year-old Darlene Leigh was a passenger in a van that ran a stop sign on a Brown County road that intersected with Highway 10. The van went into the ditch and struck a tree.
Murder charges against Watertown man dropped in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month. 39 year old Collin Franzky was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
