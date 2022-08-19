ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 79 year-old Darlene Leigh was a passenger in a van that ran a stop sign on a Brown County road that intersected with Highway 10. The van went into the ditch and struck a tree.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO