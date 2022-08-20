ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop

Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire

Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington school system ramps up hotline as start of school approaches

Acknowledging that the personal touch sometimes trumps high tech, Arlington school officials are encouraging parents to pick up the phone and reach out if they have questions that they can’t get answered. The Arlington Public Schools’ family-information line is operational at (703) 228-8000 as the start to school approaches....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495

State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Amazon plans 900,000-square-foot data center campus in Bristow

Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Amazon Data Services Inc. has requested a rezoning and special-use permit for a campus on 59.6 acres between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Road. The company wants to rezone the properties from agricultural use to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas schools to remain in current space

Manassas City Public Schools is abandoning a tentative plan to renovate and move its central office staff into the current Manassas police headquarters once the new Grant Avenue police headquarters building is complete. Instead, the School Board and staff have agreed to purchase the commercial building it's currently in, with...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

2023-2025 college athletic commitments (Prince William County)

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number. 2023. BATTLEFIELD. Ty Gordon, football, ODU. Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee. Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount. J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason. Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech. BRENTSVILLE.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy

Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in domestic dispute in Bristow

Two people were shot and a 22-year-old man arrested in a Monday afternoon domestic dispute outside a Bristow home. Police were called to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive just before 1:50 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived. The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
BRISTOW, VA
Inside Nova

Man wounded in Sterling shooting

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon in Sterling. Deputies responded to the area of W. Church Road near Holly Avenue where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County

A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Trade group: Slow return to offices will cause pain for region

A slower-than-anticipated return to the office for workers across the region may have significant implications not just for those who own office buildings, but for the local governments that rely on the tax revenue and vibrancy that they provide. “Experts all agree that telework and hybrid-work arrangements are here to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Happy together: Mountain View football teammates share in their recruiting success

Kristopher Jones’ recruitment reached a new level May 6 when the University of Oklahoma offered a football scholarship to the Mountain View High School linebacker. Until that point, only geographically closer schools had offered Jones scholarships. But the Sooners’ interest changed the dynamic, especially when coaches from the national powerhouse visited the Stafford County high school.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

