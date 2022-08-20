Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will look to make it three wins out of three to open the Premier League season as they travel to Bournemouth this afternoon.

Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact at the Gunners and the Brazilian scored his first goals for the club in the 4-2 win over Leicester last weekend .

It added to Arsenal’s opening win of the season at Crystal Palace and the growing belief at the Emirates - but newly promoted Bournemouth will look to provide an upset on the south coast.

Scott Parker’s side were blown away in the first half of their defeat at Manchester City last weekend but had better fortunes in their opening home match of the season against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Bournemouth vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 20 August at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is a doubt after missing the trip to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury. Jordan Zemura also missed out after testing positive for Covid. Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also set to be unavailable.

Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are getting closer to full fitness having appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in midweek, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are pushing for full involvement after both coming off the bench last weekend. It would not be a surprise to see Mikel Arteta name an unchanged team, unless he wants a more natural right back in Tomiyasu in place of Ben White.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Stacey; Tavernier, Pearson, Billing, Christie; Moore

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Bournemouth: 7/1

Draw: 15/4

Arsenal: 2/5

Prediction

An early goal will help Arsenal assert control and although Bournemouth will have their moments, a second later on should deal a comfortable win. Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal