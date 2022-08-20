ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bournemouth host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon as the newly promoted side look to put an end to the visitors’ strong start to the season.

Arsenal make the trip to the south coast aiming to make it three wins out of three to open the new campaign under Mikel Arteta while Bournemouth will hope for another taste of home victory after their win over Aston Villa on the first weekend.

Bournemouth were blown away in the first half of their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last week and face another of the Premier League’s in-form attacks in the visiting Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus has made an instant impact and scored his first goals in the 4-2 win over Leicester last time out while Gabriel Martinelli has netted in two games in a row to start the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Bournemouth vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 20 August at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is a doubt after missing the trip to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury. Jordan Zemura also missed out after testing positive for Covid. Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also set to be unavailable.

Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are getting closer to full fitness having appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in midweek, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are pushing for full involvement after both coming off the bench last weekend. It would not be a surprise to see Mikel Arteta name an unchanged team, unless he wants a more natural right back in Tomiyasu in place of Ben White.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Stacey; Tavernier, Pearson, Billing, Christie; Moore

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Bournemouth: 7/1

Draw: 15/4

Arsenal: 2/5

Prediction

An early goal will help Arsenal assert control and although Bournemouth will have their moments, a second later on should deal a comfortable win. Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

