Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
live5news.com
Off and on downpours possible today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will keep our weather unsettled again today. Expect a cloudy day with off and on showers and downpours possible. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 80s under abundant cloud cover. TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered...
live5news.com
Concerns arise over Highway 61’s ability to handle future growth
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors and a City of Charleston councilmember have raised concern over South Carolina Highway 61, also known as Ashley River Road, and its ability to handle future growth in the Lowcountry. Councilman Stephen Bowden said the Charleston area has an ongoing housing crisis, but the current...
live5news.com
New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community. The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday...
live5news.com
Charleston auto dealer hosting teen driver safety clinic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day is one of the deadliest times for teen drivers. To help educate teens and families ahead of the holiday, one Charleston area dealership is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to inform the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two people killed Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash. Taylor Lee Flowers, 29, from Lake City; and Patrick Marrah, 31, from Saint Michaels, Maryland; died at approximately 4:32 p.m. at the scene of the crash at the SC30 Lockwood Drive Ramp on Calhoun Street, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
live5news.com
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department investigates a multiple-vehicle crash that left two people dead, new details are being released. The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon. A motorcyclist with a passenger driving on the highway was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box...
live5news.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
live5news.com
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies continue search for missing, endangered man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are still searching for a 79-year-old man last seen leaving an assisted living facility. Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
live5news.com
Police investigating Tuesday morning carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby and Houston Northcutt Boulevards just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The police report states that the victims...
live5news.com
Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
live5news.com
Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road. The incident happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road when a southbound Ford pickup truck struck a tree that was falling across the road, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window. Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
live5news.com
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who went missing last week. Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies. Pipkin was last seen on Aug. 15 at around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning for a ceremony highlighting the efforts of a nonprofit that provides screenings and eyewear for students in need. McMaster will be at North Charleston Elementary to sign a bill that allows Vision to...
Comments / 0