Madison, WI

wglr.com

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
wglr.com

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
wglr.com

Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
wglr.com

Football hype billows at Badgerville

MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
wglr.com

Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
wglr.com

Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo

All three face charges of probation and parole warrant violations. Officials said that additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and maintaining a drug dwelling may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation is completed. News 3 Now is not naming the suspects...

