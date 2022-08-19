Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wglr.com
‘Truly a blessing’: Madison business offers free hair braiding for kids going back to school
MADISON, Wis. — After getting school supplies, new clothes and haircuts are often on the back-to-school list for parents. But it’s not always a hair “cut” that wraps up every kid’s look – braiding can be hard to find in Madison or too expensive for some.
wglr.com
Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun
MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
wglr.com
Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative underway
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
wglr.com
‘Team Hope’ annual walk and run in Madison raises awareness for Huntington’s Disease across the state
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will held the Madison Team Hope Walk and Run on Sunday morning at McKee Farms Park. “Days like today is a chance for our entire community to get together,” said Shana Verstegen. She coordinated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Series of bike thefts in Madison neighborhood has community concerned
MADISON, Wis. — A series of bicycle thefts in a Madison neighborhood is cause for concern among residents, who say it feels like the thefts are on the rise. Data from the Madison Police Department shows three bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spaight Street over the weekend and early this week. One cyclist reported locking their bike in front of their home Monday night and came outside Tuesday morning to find it gone. Another found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up the previous night, and a third woman found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up on Friday.
wglr.com
Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
wglr.com
Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members.
wglr.com
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure
BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash
A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
wglr.com
‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging
MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
wglr.com
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
Police said that the victim and alleged shooter know each other. Detectives are reportedly speaking with neighbors near the scene of the shooting and are looking for digital evidence. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT...
wglr.com
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
Authorities said they also got a report that a juvenile and dog were missing from the area, but when officers arrived, they found both the juvenile and dog were not missing or in any danger. As they investigated further, police determined a gun had been fired, but no one was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglr.com
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
wglr.com
Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following unfounded claims of attempted abduction
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a...
wglr.com
‘We won’t get caught up for about 20 years’: DCHS facing critical staff shortage, overwhelming influx of animals
MADISON, Wis. — Animal shelters across the nation are suffering through a crisis, overpopulation, staff shortages, and inflation. The Dane County Humane Society may be a lot emptier than it typically is as they recently had their Empty the Shelter event, but they still need help. “A lot of...
wglr.com
Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County
LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your door in 3-2-1…bingo.”
wglr.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
The medical examiner said Nielsen died from injuries he suffered in the crash. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said the driver of the semi was able to get out of the overturned vehicle on his own; he was later taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officials with...
wglr.com
Barry loses to Olsen by slimmer margin in 2nd Congressional District GOP primary, recount results show
Election workers in Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock, and Sauk counties conducted the recount over the weekend. Some votes were still being counted in Dane and Lafayette counties as of Monday morning, but that work had finished by Monday afternoon. According to the recount results, Barry ended up with a...
wglr.com
Football hype billows at Badgerville
MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
Comments / 0