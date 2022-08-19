ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wglr.com

Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun

MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative underway

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Series of bike thefts in Madison neighborhood has community concerned

MADISON, Wis. — A series of bicycle thefts in a Madison neighborhood is cause for concern among residents, who say it feels like the thefts are on the rise. Data from the Madison Police Department shows three bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of Spaight Street over the weekend and early this week. One cyclist reported locking their bike in front of their home Monday night and came outside Tuesday morning to find it gone. Another found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up the previous night, and a third woman found her bike missing Monday morning after locking it up on Friday.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wglr.com

Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash

A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wglr.com

‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging

MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night

Police said that the victim and alleged shooter know each other. Detectives are reportedly speaking with neighbors near the scene of the shooting and are looking for digital evidence. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
wglr.com

Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wglr.com

Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County

LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your door in 3-2-1…bingo.”
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash

The medical examiner said Nielsen died from injuries he suffered in the crash. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said the driver of the semi was able to get out of the overturned vehicle on his own; he was later taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officials with...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Football hype billows at Badgerville

MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
Madison, WI

