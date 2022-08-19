Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
Police staffing concerns in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – City officials in San Jose say the police department is in desperate need of more officers. KRON4 spoke to officials on how this is impacting the city. One council member says the average response time for a burglary or assault is roughly 22 minutes. She says that’s too long for […]
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
padailypost.com
Fraud investigation leads to drug lab
Mountain View police officers busted a drug lab inside of an apartment today (Aug. 24.), police said. Officers were executing a search warrant in a fraud case at an apartment complex at 555 San Antonio Road when “they found material that is used to manufacture narcotics,” police said.
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
insideevs.com
Oakland Police Looking For Tesla Model Y Owner's Help In Murder Case
Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
KTVU FOX 2
Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont
An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP
(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
