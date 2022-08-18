City Council Receives Police Department Update & Discusses New City Infrastructure Design

Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves in Unincorporated Parts of Montgomery County has been Lifted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. All other burning must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. While...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks to Identify Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On August 15, 2022, the pictured male entered several businesses in the New Caney area and made purchases with a stolen credit card taken from a burgled vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’ 10”, with a slender build and light brown hair that extends below his shoulders.
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Terroristic Threat in Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- On August 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chewton Glen Street. Upon arriving, it was found that the parties were involved in a mutual combat situation where they were both injured. They were transported to a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
KBTX.com
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT
630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
cw39.com
Beto O’Rourke to hold two rallies in Humble and Fort Bend County this week
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his second round of appearances in the Houston area this week as the Democratic candidate plans trips to Humble and Fort Bend County. O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Monday that they will hold a rally on Wednesday at the...
