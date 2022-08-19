ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious

Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
Yardbarker

Nick Saban becomes highest-paid coach in country with eight-year, $93.6 million extension

The deal is for eight years and $93.6 million and doesn't expire until February 2030, at which point, Saban will be 79 years old. Per Suttles, the average yearly salary over the length of the contract of $11.7 million and Saban’s 2022 salary will be $10.7 million, before rising all the way up to $12.7 million in 2029. The five-time SEC Coach of the Year had been slated to make $9.9 million this year before the extension.
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
Yardbarker

Could Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's 15-year run without a losing record end in 2022?

Since taking over Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching duties in 2007, Mike Tomlin has helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances, including a championship win in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Steelers haven't been back to the title game in over a decade, Tomlin has always had the team in the mix, as evidenced by his remarkable streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing record.
Yardbarker

3 big winners, 3 big losers from Falcons loss to Jets

The Falcons Monday night preseason game against the Jets was essentially two different games. Atlanta led 16-0 at one point before surrendering 24 straight points to New York. The first half was fantastic for the good guys, and the second half was the exact opposite, which gives the perfect opportunity for a winners and losers exercise from the Falcons loss to the Jets.
Yardbarker

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback

Most people expected Mayfield to be named Carolina’s starter when the Panthers acquired him in a trade with the Browns last month. However, head coach Matt Rhule insisted the team held a true open competition between Mayfield and Darnold. Reports from training camp made it clear that Mayfield outplayed Darnold the majority of the time.
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
