Florida Man Wanted To “Celebrate” His Birthday By Meeting A Child, He Met Detectives Instead
A Florida Man was arrested last week for traveling to and attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was met by detectives. According to police, Anthony Petty, 62, was ‘just trying to celebrate” his upcoming birthday by having sex with a child. Police
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
iheart.com
AR Woman Stole Body Parts, Sold Them On Facebook
(Undated) -- Authorities say an Arkansas woman stole body parts from a mortuary and then sold them on Facebook. A Pennsylvania man allegedly purchased the human remains from a woman identified in court documents as Candace Scott. He stored brains, hands, hearts, lungs and skin in his basement. Someone made the gristly discovery and called police in Pennsylvania, who worked with Arkansas FBI agents. They determined the remains were the property of the University of Arkansas, and had been stolen from an area mortuary then mailed via United States Postal Service. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania is facing numerous criminal charges.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries hiding half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
iheart.com
Deadly Illness Infecting Dogs In Michigan
A mysterious - and deadly - illness is infecting dogs in Michigan. The illness is described as "parvovirus-like" but remains a mystery to experts. Symptoms can include vomiting, bloody stools, and even death - with over 60 deaths reported so far. Parvovirus is highly contagious for dogs, but will not...
VIDEO: Florida Man Beats Off Gator To Survive Attack
It has been the summer of the dang gator. I'm sick of them. It is literally every single day. In Alabama, Florida, Louisiana this summer it is like they are taking over the south. Now, firefighter J.C. La Verde is the latest to face off with a gator. J.C. was...
iheart.com
Police Respond to "Mass Casualty Stabbing" in Hopewell Township
(York, PA) -- Officials with York County Emergency Services say two people are dead and several others have been injured in an incident in Hopewell Township. Authorities are investigating the circumstances in what's being called a mass casualty stabbing Monday night on Firebox Court. One person is in custody. No information has been released yet on what led up to the multiple stabbings.
Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce
Dr. Chaundre Cross(Collier County Sheriff's Office) A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
treasurecoast.com
Two drug dealing gang members off the streets!
St Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two documented 10th Street gang members are behind bars today after a three-month-long joint investigation between the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Indian River Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Derron Nathaniel...
floridatrippers.com
Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut
Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
iheart.com
This Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles
The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!
iheart.com
Iowa Project Aware Volunteers Haul 18-Tons of Trash From River
(Undated) -- An annual river-clean-up project in Iowa is releasing results from this summer's effort. Nearly 350-Project Aware volunteers paddled 61-miles of the West Fork of the Des Moines River in northwest Iowa July 11th thru July 15th, ending the trip in Emmetsburg. Iowa Project Aware Coordinator Nina Marquart says...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina
In South Carolina, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
