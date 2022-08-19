(Undated) -- Authorities say an Arkansas woman stole body parts from a mortuary and then sold them on Facebook. A Pennsylvania man allegedly purchased the human remains from a woman identified in court documents as Candace Scott. He stored brains, hands, hearts, lungs and skin in his basement. Someone made the gristly discovery and called police in Pennsylvania, who worked with Arkansas FBI agents. They determined the remains were the property of the University of Arkansas, and had been stolen from an area mortuary then mailed via United States Postal Service. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania is facing numerous criminal charges.

