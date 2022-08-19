Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Yardbarker
Padres DFA OF Nomar Mazara, recall OF Jose Azocar
The San Diego Padres designated Nomar Mazara for assignment Saturday and recalled fellow outfielder Jose Azocar from Triple-A El Paso. Mazara, 27, was in his first season with the Padres, batting .264 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games. In seven seasons with the Texas Rangers (2016-19),...
Padres making 1 big change to bullpen usage
The Josh Hader trade has not worked out for the San Diego Padres so far, leading the team to change things up in their bullpen. The Padres acquired the southpaw reliever from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the August 2 MLB trade deadline for a significant package of MLB talent and prospects.
Jesse Rogers: "I think the Padres are gonna be okay"
Jesse Rogers joined Ben & Woods on Monday! Listen here as Jesse gives his thoughts on the Padres playoff chances over the last month and a half, the lasting impacts of Tatis’ suspension on his legacy, and the exciting playoff races in baseball!
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
Yardbarker
Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the Friars showed their hype video for...
Molina back with Cards after going home for basketball title
CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title. Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher was in the starting lineup for the opener of a five-game series at the Chicago Cubs. “That’s a business trip,” Molina said. “I had to be there for the team and for the city. ... It was a great experience.”
