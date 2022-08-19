ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

South Georgia Pecan Co. Recalls Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches Due to Pouch Containing Pecan Pieces

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Mislabeling. Company Name:. South Georgia Pecan Co.
GEORGIA STATE
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Rushdi Foods Issues a Voluntary Recall on One Lot of their Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini 10.9 oz Squeeze Bottle

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Company...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy