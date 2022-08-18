Urban Outfitters Inc. continues to feel the effects of inflation as it manages rising costs along the supply chain and excess inventory. The group — which counts Urban Outfitters, the Anthropologie Group, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn, among its brands, in addition to rental subscription service Nuuly and a food and beverage business under the greater company umbrella — revealed quarterly earnings results Tuesday afternoon, improving on top-line sales across all channels, but fell short on profits thanks to continued price hikes along the supply chain. The retailer’s shares fell more than 3 percent in after-hours trading as a result.

