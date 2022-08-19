ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

News4Jax.com

DCPS responds to scathing report saying district underreported crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools addressed the latest report from a Florida grand jury that accuses the former director of Duval County Public Schools’ Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period. “The new grand jury...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
Ron Desantis
First Coast News

April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
floridapolitics.com

Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle

The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
nypressnews.com

Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids

A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
News4Jax.com

State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
