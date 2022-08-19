Read full article on original website
Grand jury report accuses former DCPS police chief of having 'shocking disregard for student safety'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A scathing grand jury report says the former chief of police at Duval County Schools intentionally hid and downplayed crimes in an effort to mask the problem. The district blamed a 'technical glitch' for the error but the report alleges that's not what exactly happened. Michael...
News4Jax.com
DCPS responds to scathing report saying district underreported crimes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools addressed the latest report from a Florida grand jury that accuses the former director of Duval County Public Schools’ Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period. “The new grand jury...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
First Coast News
Suspect in Jacksonville VyStar Credit Union attempted armed robbery arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A man who police say attempted to rob a VyStar Credit Union has been arrested. Police responded to Jason Allen Keeling's home for an unrelated reason, and when checking records, found a warrant for his arrest.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
New video shows former deputy pulling bail bondsman out of a truck in Bradford County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New video of former Bradford County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Desue shows him pulling a bail bondsman out of a truck at a gas station in Bradford County. Desue is the same deputy who handcuffed and held ebony Washington, a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop.
First Coast News
TK Waters, Lakesha Burton headed to runoff in Jacksonville Sheriff's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race is headed for a November runoff between TK Waters and Lakesha Burton. Neither candidate received a clear majority of votes in a unitary race requiring more than 50 percent plus one to win outright. The first Black woman to...
First Coast News
April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
News4Jax.com
Father of 17-year-old says son brought gun to school in self-defense
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The father of a Columbia High School student reached out to News4JAX after his son was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He said while his son committed a crime, it was in self-defense and his son had no intention of carrying out a school shooting.
JSO: Woman charged with murder after shooting death in Woodstock area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says through investigative efforts, the suspect in the crime was identified...
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
floridapolitics.com
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
News4Jax.com
Over 200 Duval County mail-in-ballots scrutinized after being rejected by machines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, over 15% of registered voters in Duval County have cast a ballot, many by mail, and some of those ballots have had problems. The canvassing board is now taking a closer look at more than 200 votes. NEWS4JAX VOTER’S GUIDE: What and...
nypressnews.com
Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids
A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
News4Jax.com
State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located...
