FIFA

DBLTAP

FIFA 22 85 x10 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete the Pre-Season Upgrade

FIFA 22 85 x10 Upgrade SBC was refreshed for the Pre-Season promotion giving fans three chances to pack some high rated players each day. The 85 x10 Upgrade SBC was a prominent feature of the FUTTIES promotion. It has returned for the FIFA 23 Pre-Season promotion with an increased repeatability rate. The Pre-Season Batch 1 in packs isn't quite as juiced as the FUTTIES batches, but there are still some of the best cards in the game available. For the full list, check it out here.
DBLTAP

Ryan Gravenberch FIFA 22: How to Complete the SBC

A detailed guide on how to complete Ryan Gravenberch SBCs. FIFA 22 just released a new Ryan Gravenberch card to celebrate the midfielder's transfer to FC Bayern. The new card has a 97 overall and boasts some crazy stats. Here's the full breakdown:. Pace: 96. Shooting: 92. Passing: 96. Dribbling:...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool look to kick-start their Premier League season at bitter rivals Manchester United this evening. The Reds have stuttered out of the blocks, dropping points against Fulham, before Darwin Nunez’s red card scuppered hopes of a comeback victory over Crystal Palace, eventually settling for a draw thanks to Luis Diaz’s stunning strike.Erik ten Hag will have to decide whether to persevere with his preferred philosophy or shelve plans for now after an alarming defeat to Brentford, leaving United bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years.Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, protest updates and Erik...
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical

Casemiro has now reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his move from Real Madrid having arrived in Manchester over the weekend, reports reliable and well known journalist, Fabrizio Romano . Manchester United announced that they had agreed a deal in principal to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro this...
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel questions Casemiro move

Former Manchester United’ goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has raised doubts over the club’s decision to sign Casemiro. The Brazilian international has arrived in Manchester to complete a €70m move from the defending Spanish and European champions. After bidding an emotional farewell to the Los Blancos fanbase, Casemiro outlined...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus move for La Liga attacker stalls

Juventus’ transfer for Memphis Depay has stalled, according to reports in France, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb. The Bianconeri are eyeing a move for the Dutchman in this window, and he wants to join them. He is currently in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract, and Juve is also...
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
Daily Mail

Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
Yardbarker

Bremer will hit a milestone if he plays for Juventus against Sampdoria

Gleison Bremer joined Juventus in this transfer window, but he is already one of their most important players, and he could hit a league milestone tomorrow. The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who left them for Bayern Munich weeks ago. He moved to Turin...
