Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning people to stay aware of counterfeit money making its way through the area. According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, counterfeit money can go unnoticed for long periods of time and usually only gets detected at the bank. “Unfortunately, though...
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
Michigan business to expand into south Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday. Tuesday morning, crews made temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. One lane has now been re-opened.
It's taking more than a year, but this McEwen family will rebuild
It is a common feeling among many in Humphreys County. The past year has been the longest and fastest year of their life. In an instant, everything was taken in the flood that hit the area.
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
WATCH: Semi crashes on I-65 near Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department has released a graphic dashcam video as a reminder to drivers how fast accidents can happen. The video shows a semi-truck crashing in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 last week near the 103 mile marker, according to police. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the Aug. 18 crash.
Tennessee voters to see 4 proposed Constitutional Amendments on Nov. ballot
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee voters will decide four changes to the state Constitution during the November general election. A "Yes" vote for Amendment One would enshrine Tennessee’s so-called right to work law in the state constitution. Among other things, the law prohibits workers from being required to pay union dues.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Tennessee state trooper, sheriff’s deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. According to WTVC and WKRN, the incident occurred about 3 p.m. on Aetna Mountain after the Bell 206 helicopter hit...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and Marion County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Blansett died in the crash.
SWHRA receives $400,000 grant to help bridge digital divide for older Tennesseans
Southwest Human Resource Agency is pleased to announce it has received a $400,000 grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans age 60 and older living in the counties of Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy. Southwest Human Resource...
Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday
Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
