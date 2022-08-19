ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WREG

Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mckenzie, TN
WBBJ

Michigan business to expand into south Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Barksdale
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Semi crashes on I-65 near Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department has released a graphic dashcam video as a reminder to drivers how fast accidents can happen. The video shows a semi-truck crashing in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 last week near the 103 mile marker, according to police. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the Aug. 18 crash.
MILLERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Mckenzie City Council#City Wine Liquor#E W Jams
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thunderboltradio.com

Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and Marion County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Blansett died in the crash.
WHITESIDE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy