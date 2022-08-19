Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Greig & Ostapchuk’s WJC Success Showcases Potential
In a tournament overshadowed by developments off the ice, a pair of prospects from the Ottawa Senators played an important role in helping Team Canada secure the 2022 World Junior Championship title. While the likes of Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard attracted the lion’s share of attention, Ridly Greig and...
FOX Sports
Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third...
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Finland fall to Canada in gold medal game at 2022 World Juniors
Team Finland, featuring Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo, fell 3–2 in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship on Saturday evening. Jurmo logged 16:34 — the fifth-most ice time of Team Finland’s seven dressed defenders — and...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers prospects Othmann, Cuylle, and Garand take home Gold at WJC
Three New York Rangers prospects took home Gold at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton on Saturday night. If you hear the word dramatic being used to describe the thrilling 3-2 OT win by Canada over Finland, I’m not sure that captures it well enough. This year, the IIHF...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
Yardbarker
Jurmo, Finland shut down Lekkerimäki, Sweden to advance to World Juniors final
Vancouver Canucks prospect Joni Jurmo will play for gold at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship after helping Team Finland defeat Team Sweden on Friday evening. The 20-year-old left-handed defenceman helped limit the Swedes to just 23 shots on goal in the semifinal game. Finnish goaltender Juha Jatkola successfully turned away everything he saw in the 1–0 win.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospects Had Great Showing at 2022 WJC
It took months and months of waiting, but the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship finally took place. It was a thrilling tournament to say the least as it came down to the wire between Canada and Finland battling it out for gold, with Canada coming out on top. While the...
ESPN
Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson nets winner in overtime, giving Canada its 19th world junior hockey championship
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, tucked home his own rebound...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD GIVES AN ALL-TIME ANSWER ON MASON MCTAVISH'S HEROICS IN OT OF GOLD MEDAL GAME
Team Canada won the 2022 World Junior Championship last night in insanely dramatic fashion after a hard fought battle against Finland. Holding a 2-0 lead for over 39 minutes of play, Canada's grip on the match slipped badly, especially in the latter half of the third period. Canada's powerplay went...
NHL
Johnson's golden goal pushes Canada to World Juniors victory
Blue Jackets forward makes a memory to last a lifetime to cap an impressive showing at the tournament. Once the World Juniors gold medal game went to overtime Saturday night, one skater of the 40 dressed for the game was going to be the hero. And in the end, there's...
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell and Duran Shine at WJC & More
As the dog days of summer continue to drag on, with every passing day, it’s one step closer to the 2022-23 NHL season. While just about everyone has been enjoying themselves away from the rink, that was not the case for some of the Boston Bruins prospects. Three prospects just competed at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.
