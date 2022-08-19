As the dog days of summer continue to drag on, with every passing day, it’s one step closer to the 2022-23 NHL season. While just about everyone has been enjoying themselves away from the rink, that was not the case for some of the Boston Bruins prospects. Three prospects just competed at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO