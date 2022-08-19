ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Berkshire Hathaway has built up a billion-dollar stake in Ally Financial so far in 2022. Ally is a digital bank with some interesting characteristics and a cheap valuation.
#Linus Stocks#Growth Stocks#Free Money#Investment Decisions#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fubotv Lrb#Fubo
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
