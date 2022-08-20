Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Kansas vote recount confirms results backing abortion rights
Kansas officials confirmed a vote upholding abortion rights following a partial recount Sunday, per AP. Driving the news: Officials reviewed the ballots of nine of Kansas' 105 counties at the request of Melissa Leavitt after voters this month rejected an amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state's constitution.
biztoc.com
Proposed rocket launch site in Michigan fuels community concerns
An aerospace group in Michigan wants to build the first rocket launch sites in the Midwest, including a spaceport right along Lake Superior. But many locals are fighting to keep the plan from taking off, citing concerns about environmental impacts. Special correspondent Megan Thompson reports.
biztoc.com
Races to watch ahead of Florida's primary election
During Florida's primary election this Tuesday, Democratic voters will decide who takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and who will go up against Sen. Marco Rubio. POLITICO reporter Gary Fineout joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Comments / 0