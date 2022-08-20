Read full article on original website
Wendy's removes lettuce from sandwiches in at least four states as part of E. coli outbreak
Dozens have fallen ill in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania in an E. coli outbreak; many reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants.
E. coli outbreak that has sickened 37 people in 4 states may be linked to Wendy's lettuce
Thirty-seven related cases of E. coli have been reported in four states — Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania — over the span of just two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Health officials have not confirmed the source of the bacteria, but the CDC...
outbreaknewstoday.com
E. coli outbreak now reported in two more states
In a follow-up on the multistate E. coli O157 outbreak reported on earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have been added to the investigation (Indiana and Pennsylvania). 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of...
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria
King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away
Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Wendy’s Just Announced It’s Removing Lettuce From Burgers After E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC and Wendy’s just announced that the fast food chain is being investigated after an E. coli outbreak was possibly linked to their lettuce. The Ohio-based chain has pulled romaine greens from their sandwiches and burgers after 37 people in three states fell sick, and 10 were hospitalized with serious health issues. E. coli is a bacteria that causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration and can even lead to kidney failure in some cases.
deseret.com
Fast-moving E. coli outbreak sickens 29 in Michigan, Ohio
Nine people have been hospitalized and another 20 became sick as a result of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls a “fast-moving” E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio. No one has died as a result of the bacterial outbreak, but the source has not...
Romaine on Wendy's sandwiches likely culprit in E. Coli outbreak in the Midwest, CDC says
Romaine on Wendy's sandwiches is likely to be the cause of an E. coli outbreak in the Midwest. The CDC reported that 37 people were sickened, and they are currently investigating. Wendy's has pulled romaine from its Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania restaurants. An E. coli outbreak in the Midwest has...
Wegmans lemon dill butter products recalled over possible listeria contamination
The maker of Wegmans Lemon Dill Butter recalled several lots of the product over possible listeria contamination, which can cause a fatal infection.
CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy's lettuce
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Public health officials said romaine lettuce on sandwiches at Wendy's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania may be responsible for an outbreak of E. coli. The official cause of the illnesses hasn't been confirmed, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said "many" of those...
Wendy’s Restaurants Tied To 37 Cases Of E. Coli
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tied Wendy’s locations in four states to 37 cases of E. Coli. Thus far, the 37 cases in question have led to 10 hospitalizations, but no deaths. Investigators have not identified what is causing the outbreak, but locations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio have removed romaine lettuce from their daily operations.
Listeria risk prompts recall of select Epicurean Butter products sold at Wegmans
THORNTON, Colo. — Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” amid listeria concerns reported by frozen dill supplier SupHerb Farms. According to the recall notice, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young...
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain.
Phys.org
What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks
Bacteria do, and will, end up in food. Everyone eats—intentionally or unintentionally—millions to billions of live microbes every day. Most are completely harmless, but some can cause serious illnesses in humans. Because of these potential pathogens, there is a long list of foods to avoid, including uncooked eggs, raw fish and unwashed fruits and vegetables, particularly for pregnant women. The foods themselves are not bad, but the same cannot be said for certain bacterial passengers, such as Listeria monocytogenes, or listeria for short.
CDC investigates an E. coli outbreak in 4 states after some Wendy's customers fell ill
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
