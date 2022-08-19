ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mumbai-based Servify, which offers after-sales support for 75+ consumer electronics brands, raised a $65M Series D, bringing its total funding to $110M+

Servify, a startup that manages lifecycle of devices for several popular smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung in many markets, has raised $65 million as it eyes becoming a public company in two years. Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including...
TechScape: How a major change to ethereum could change cryptocurrency forever

In this week’s newsletter: Ethereum turning off its mining rigs and slashing the currency’s carbon emissions should be good news. But not everyone agrees. Don’t get TechScape delivered to your inbox? Sign up for the full article here. On 15 September, the ethereum blockchain is planning to...
2 Great Dividends To Reach $2 Million In Retirement

SummaryHaving income-based goals will help make planning your retirement income planning much easier.Stop planning on saving $X for retirement and instead aim to earn $X annually.We look at two picks today, one dividend growth and one high yield to make an excellent income pairing.Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages

Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
US Futures Point To Lackluster Start As Fed Official Kashkari's Hawkish Comments Aggravate Rate Hike Fears

U.S. index futures are flatlining on Wednesday following three straight sessions of losses. On Tuesday, the major averages closed lower as investors digested some weak Main Street data. The market opened slightly lower and cut its losses in early trading as weak housing and regional manufacturing data raised hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns

ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns. In the digital economy, cash is no longer a useful tool, and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the “only solution” to continue the existing monetary system, according to a new paper from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Tell us: have you had to ask family members to help with rising bills?

We’re interested to hear from people in the UK who had to turn to family members for financial support amid surging costs of living. Families are under huge pressure to cover growing bills and many will be unable to cope with the money they have. We would like to...
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June

The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
Return To The Office? Don't Bank On It

The much-awaited/dreaded (insert as appropriate) return to the office is far from complete, and, as Statista's Martin Armstrong details below, in a large number of companies and sectors is unlikely to ever really take place. According to a June/July survey by Advanced Workplace Associates in 13 countries, 13 sectors, 28...
Goldman Says Hedge Funds Back Betting Big on Megacap Tech Stocks

Average weightings of top 10 holdings jumped to 70% in the three months ended June. Amazon.com Inc. supplanted Microsoft Corp. as the most popular long position, a timely call given that the former has rallied 26% this quarter. The S&P 500 index is up 1%. The funds also boosted bets...
High Yield Income Keeps Your FIRE Burning

Summary Financially Independent, Retire Early is a popular movement among many of today's young workers. Yet, so many of them stick with low yields or passive ETFs due to a lack of knowledge and experience. We take that idea and crank its yields up to 9% and higher. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
