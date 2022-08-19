ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US House approved a budget amendment in July requiring the DoD to disclose smartphone or web browsing data purchases; Senate still needs to approve it

biztoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Defense Department#Smartphone#Military Budget#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Us House#The Department Of Defense#Americans#Democrat#Republican
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney indicates it's still a possibility that the Jan. 6 Committee will ask Trump to testify, says it's 'very important' that his interactions with the committee 'be under oath'

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney told ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that it's still a possibility that the January 6 committee will have former President Donald Trump testify, and promised that his interactions with the committee would 'be under oath.'. Cheney appeared on a preview of Sunday's edition of...
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Cheney Bashes GOP: McCarthy Should Not Be Speaker, Cruz and Hawley ‘Unfit for Future Office’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “completely unfaithful to the Constitution” and senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are “unfit for future office,” during an interview that aired on Sunday. “He’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker,” Cheney said when This Week host Jon Karl asked her if America would be “better or worse off” if McCarthy would become the next speaker of the House. “The speaker of the House is the second in line for the presidency. It...
biztoc.com

The World’s Largest Gun Makers

Americans bought nearly 20 million guns in 2021, the second highest year on record after 2020, when U.S. gun sales reached 22.8 million, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting. For context, 20 million guns is about six guns for every 100 American citizens. Of course, gun sales are higher in certain areas. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy