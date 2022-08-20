ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Occidental#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Investment
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker Is a Better Buy Than Tesla

Tesla's (TSLA -2.05%) rise to the top of the electric vehicle (EV) industry was nothing short of spectacular. But there is a new top dog in the industry. And it's making Warren Buffett and his conglomerate company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -2.24%) look like savants yet again when they invested in this company back in 2008.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buffett Is a Buyer of Occidental — Here's Why You Should Too

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares are down about 2.7% on Monday, but are off the session lows. Today’s action follows the stock’s explosive finish to last week, as shares rallied 9.9% on Friday. The move not only kickstarted a major breakout, but came on reports about Warren Buffett’s Berkshire...
Benzinga

A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
biztoc.com

Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills

U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy