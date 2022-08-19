ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
biztoc.com

Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
biztoc.com

What Cramer is watching Monday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
biztoc.com

It's all priced in--A False Sense of Safety

The risks are wide, unknown, and shifting. It's tempting to believe otherwise, because it feels safer. The market is rational in the long run, not the short or even medium run. Be prepared for downturns worse than you can consider because people cannot accurately forecast an exact price of every stock.
biztoc.com

After 'APE' units make trading debut, AMC price target cut at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s AMC Preferred Equity Units made their trading debut Monday. AMC's stock ended Monday's session down 5.5%. Analyst firm Wedbush cut its AMC price target after the APEs' debut. The move effectively created a two-for-one stock split with with half listed under AMC.
biztoc.com

AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace

Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
biztoc.com

SoFi: Gap Closed, SoftBank Out, Load Up

Summary SoFi Tech. closed the gap at $6.63 after trading above $8 following earnings. The fintech could benefit from an end to the student debt moratorium on August 31, but the business model no longer relies on refinancing student debt to prosper. The stock trades at just 3x '23 revenue targets which is incredibly cheap for a business growing at a 50% clip. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
biztoc.com

Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page

Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
biztoc.com

Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market

Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com

Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities

More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
biztoc.com

Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees

Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
biztoc.com

Powell's Jackson Hole speech comes with Fed and the market on different pages

Jerome Powell will address his colleagues Friday at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This year's focus at the Kansas City Fed-sponsored event will be "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" Market participants will be looking for clear guidance about how far policymakers are looking to push the inflation fight.
biztoc.com

AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE

The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
biztoc.com

My short term picks for 2022-08-23

The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
