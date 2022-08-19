ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Crash: Arthur Hayes Says It Might Be "Time for Shopping"

Arthur Hayes, former BitMEX CEO, has commented on the "ugly" price action in the cryptocurrency market in a recent Twitter thread. Dismissing growing market bearishness, he writes that it "might be time to go shopping." Hayes, who had worked as an equity derivatives trader for Citigroup and Deutsche Bank before...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange grew revenue more than 1,000% during the crypto boom, leaked docs reportedly show

FTX grew revenue more than 1,000% year-on-year as the crypto market boomed in 2021, CNBC reported. Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange made $1.02 billion, per leaked internal docs. A host of acquisitions and an aggressive marketing strategy are likely to have fueled revenue growth. Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Advertising#Linus Business#Markets#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Tv Ad Budget Sank
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
biztoc.com

Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days

A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
blockworks.co

Crypto Prices Collapse Across the Board, Dragged by Bitcoin and Ether

Weak bitcoin and ether prices have triggered a market-wide downturn as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Crypto prices are deep in the red. Over the past week, digital assets have shed more than 10% from their collective capitalizations — representing more than $111 million in lost nominal value.
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K

Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy