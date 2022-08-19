Read full article on original website
u.today
Crypto Crash: Arthur Hayes Says It Might Be "Time for Shopping"
Arthur Hayes, former BitMEX CEO, has commented on the "ugly" price action in the cryptocurrency market in a recent Twitter thread. Dismissing growing market bearishness, he writes that it "might be time to go shopping." Hayes, who had worked as an equity derivatives trader for Citigroup and Deutsche Bank before...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange grew revenue more than 1,000% during the crypto boom, leaked docs reportedly show
FTX grew revenue more than 1,000% year-on-year as the crypto market boomed in 2021, CNBC reported. Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange made $1.02 billion, per leaked internal docs. A host of acquisitions and an aggressive marketing strategy are likely to have fueled revenue growth. Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fifth Day of Declining Bitcoin Price Has Some Traders Looking Out Below
Price Point: Bitcoin was lower for a fifth straight day, dashing hopes that the largest cryptocurrency might soar past $25,000. Some traders are starting to worry about a move below $22,000. Market Moves: A bullish trendline on bitcoin’s price chart has been breached on the downside, potentially a result of...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
biztoc.com
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
blockworks.co
Crypto Prices Collapse Across the Board, Dragged by Bitcoin and Ether
Weak bitcoin and ether prices have triggered a market-wide downturn as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Crypto prices are deep in the red. Over the past week, digital assets have shed more than 10% from their collective capitalizations — representing more than $111 million in lost nominal value.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Walmart Shares Tumble Following Company Profit Warning
The superchain largely blames inflation, invigorating recession concerns and redefining consumer habits across-the-board. Its stock drop has negatively impacted the share prices of other retailers.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
