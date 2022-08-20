Read full article on original website
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families
Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Sheriff's Deputy Who Snapped Photos On The Scene At Kobe Bryant Crash Testifies He ‘Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'
A sheriff's deputy who took pictures at Kobe Bryant's crash site testified in court that he is not at fault.
Kobe Bryant crash photos: Vanessa Bryant breaks down in tears during court hearing
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, broke down in tears during her testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday after discussing the existence of graphic photographs from the helicopter crash scene.
Kobe Bryant: What we have learned so far in Vanessa Bryant’s crash photo trial
When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Shaquille O'Neal is showing his support for Vanessa Bryant. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the former NBA star, 50, praised the late Kobe Bryant's wife for "holding people responsible" following his death in January 2020. "I feel for her," O'Neal said to ET. "We've never talked a...
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
