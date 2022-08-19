Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
NBC New York
3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say
It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
NJ Man With Warrants, NY Driver Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Ammo In Stolen Truck: Police
A New York man and New Jersey man with several warrants out for his arrest were in a stolen truck without plates when they were found with a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets over the weekend in Hudson County, authorities said. Secaucus Officer Salvatore Manente Jr. spotted the parked...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Bloods leader who helped mob scion kill his gangster dad pleads guilty in Bronx murder-for-hire plot
A Bloods leader who helped mob scion Anthony Zottola Sr. whack his own father pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the for-hire Bronx rub-out to avoid spending life in prison. Bushawn Shelton was paid to plan the assassination of Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola and the botched hit on the slain Lucchese associate’s other son, Salvatore. Shelton traded coded texts with mobster Anthony Zottola Sr. ...
NBC New York
Suspected Drunk Driver Mangles 16 Cars, Injures 6 People on NJ Streets
One man's booze-fueled joyride left a wake of destruction and half a dozen injuries on a series of New Jersey blocks Saturday night, finally culminating in an arrest, authorities said. Police said the driver responsible for wreaking havoc down a long stretch of Paterson damaged approximately 16 vehicles faces DWI...
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
bronx.com
Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
Suspects sought in 2 scooter robberies in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are looking for several suspects behind two scooter robberies and attacks in Brooklyn.The NYPD released video from an incident on Aug. 3.Investigators say a 54-year-old man was riding his scooter on Grand Avenue when three men pushed him off and punched him. They got away with his scooter, cell phone, credit card and a bag.Police say a similar incident happened nearby the day before to a 33-year-old man making a delivery on a scooter. That victim was robbed of his scooter and cell phone.Both victims suffered minor injuries.Police believe they're searching for two to four suspects.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
2 NYPD officers on modified duty during investigation into deadly ATV crash: report
Two Queens NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty after a deadly crash early Friday involving a stolen ATV and an 18-wheeler truck.
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter
(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
Man Shot Multiple Times Walking in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot multiple times while walking near Ralph Avenue...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Teen shot multiple times during Queens drive-by shooting: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police said. The teen was struck while waiting at a bus stop near Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police said. A white vehicle approached the victim before someone in […]
bronx.com
Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
bronx.com
Krystal Crespo, 13, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Krystal Crespo. 815 E. 152nd Street. Bronx, NY 10455. It was reported to...
