New York City, NY

Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say

It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bloods leader who helped mob scion kill his gangster dad pleads guilty in Bronx murder-for-hire plot

A Bloods leader who helped mob scion Anthony Zottola Sr. whack his own father pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the for-hire Bronx rub-out to avoid spending life in prison. Bushawn Shelton was paid to plan the assassination of Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola and the botched hit on the slain Lucchese associate’s other son, Salvatore. Shelton traded coded texts with mobster Anthony Zottola Sr. ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Suspected Drunk Driver Mangles 16 Cars, Injures 6 People on NJ Streets

One man's booze-fueled joyride left a wake of destruction and half a dozen injuries on a series of New Jersey blocks Saturday night, finally culminating in an arrest, authorities said. Police said the driver responsible for wreaking havoc down a long stretch of Paterson damaged approximately 16 vehicles faces DWI...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspects sought in 2 scooter robberies in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for several suspects behind two scooter robberies and attacks in Brooklyn.The NYPD released video from an incident on Aug. 3.Investigators say a 54-year-old man was riding his scooter on Grand Avenue when three men pushed him off and punched him. They got away with his scooter, cell phone, credit card and a bag.Police say a similar incident happened nearby the day before to a 33-year-old man making a delivery on a scooter. That victim was robbed of his scooter and cell phone.Both victims suffered minor injuries.Police believe they're searching for two to four suspects.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot multiple times during Queens drive-by shooting: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon, police said. The teen was struck while waiting at a bus stop near Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police said. A white vehicle approached the victim before someone in […]
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Krystal Crespo, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Krystal Crespo. 815 E. 152nd Street. Bronx, NY 10455. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

