China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China
Production hubs in China have seen output hit by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai. There is also deep concern about the impact of growing tensions between the US and China. The post Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China – Sankei appeared first on Asia Financial.
China to promote fiscal, monetary policies to support job stabilisation-minister
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday.
Regal Cinemas ponders bankruptcy, Fed's next rate hike: Tuesday's 5 things to know
BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the Group to access near-term liquidity...
Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts
Brent crude futures advanced 93 cents, or 1%, to $97.41 a barrel by 0328 GMT. Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. API data on U.S. oil stockpiles at 4:30 p.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 90...
UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract
We’d like to hear from small businesses in the UK about your experiences of applying for new energy contracts. Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on...
Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal
Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said no more business would be done with Russia due to its war in Ukraine. It will get coal from several other countries instead. The post Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal appeared first on Asia Financial.
Tell us: have you had to ask family members to help with rising bills?
We’re interested to hear from people in the UK who had to turn to family members for financial support amid surging costs of living. Families are under huge pressure to cover growing bills and many will be unable to cope with the money they have. We would like to...
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
Big Oil's Message to Investors: You're Too Pessimistic
Saudi Arabia and Goldman Sachs agree: Investors have the oil market all wrong. Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.
Asia-Pacific Poverty Reduction Set Back Years by Covid: ADB
The proportion of people in the region facing extreme poverty – living on less than $1.90 a day – could have eased to 2.9% in 2020 instead of rising to 5% because of the pandemic, it said. The post Asia-Pacific Poverty Reduction Set Back Years by Covid: ADB...
My short term picks for 2022-08-23
The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
