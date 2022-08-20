ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
news24-680.com

“Last Friday Night Of The Month” Train Show In Walnut Creek

Date(s) – 08/26/2022. Join us this coming Friday night for our “Last Friday Night of the Month” train show and open house. Come and see the largest HO scale layout on permanent display in the Bay Area in the only commercial building in the entire state built especially for a model railroad. We have one of the largest layouts in the United States, declared the “Best Man-Cave in the Bay Area” by NBC-11 KNTV. We have over 4,300 feet of track covering an area of 2,500 square feet, climbing to an elevation of 4 feet. We are located in Larkey Park opposite the newly renovated Larkey Pool and within a short walk of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Check our website for more information and see pictures of our incredible layout with its mountain scenery and the meticulous attention to detail.
pioneerpublishers.com

It’s (still) fire season. Are you prepared? Go-bag packed?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — As we continue to experience extremely dry conditions coupled with wildfires starting earlier every year, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) recommends that property owners create defensible space around their structures. This can be done by removing dead, dry...
news24-680.com

Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday

More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD

Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Eville eye

CVS Announces Closure of Emeryville San Pablo Ave Location

CVS announced that they would be shuttering their Emeryville San Pablo Avenue location giving patrons one month to find an alternative for prescription pick-ups and other needs. The closure will leave many Golden Gate and Triangle neighbors, many of them seniors, without a pharmacy within walking distance. The closure touched...
EMERYVILLE, CA
moneytalksnews.com

8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now

After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment

OAKLAND, Calif. - Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning. Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street. Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580...
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident

OAKLAND --  BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands

A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...

