Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas Smith
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_com
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue Torres
Related
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
news24-680.com
“Last Friday Night Of The Month” Train Show In Walnut Creek
Date(s) – 08/26/2022. Join us this coming Friday night for our “Last Friday Night of the Month” train show and open house. Come and see the largest HO scale layout on permanent display in the Bay Area in the only commercial building in the entire state built especially for a model railroad. We have one of the largest layouts in the United States, declared the “Best Man-Cave in the Bay Area” by NBC-11 KNTV. We have over 4,300 feet of track covering an area of 2,500 square feet, climbing to an elevation of 4 feet. We are located in Larkey Park opposite the newly renovated Larkey Pool and within a short walk of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Check our website for more information and see pictures of our incredible layout with its mountain scenery and the meticulous attention to detail.
pioneerpublishers.com
It’s (still) fire season. Are you prepared? Go-bag packed?
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — As we continue to experience extremely dry conditions coupled with wildfires starting earlier every year, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) recommends that property owners create defensible space around their structures. This can be done by removing dead, dry...
news24-680.com
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Where to go to ‘dress like your parents’; Berkeley YWCA’s new leader is gone already
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Downtown Berkeley. Dressing like it’s 1999 is now cool, say owners of new vintage shop.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
piedmontexedra.com
Drought tolerant gardens can win prizes from EBMUD
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utilities district invites customers to submit two before and after two photos, showing off their reimagined landscape.
Eville eye
CVS Announces Closure of Emeryville San Pablo Ave Location
CVS announced that they would be shuttering their Emeryville San Pablo Avenue location giving patrons one month to find an alternative for prescription pick-ups and other needs. The closure will leave many Golden Gate and Triangle neighbors, many of them seniors, without a pharmacy within walking distance. The closure touched...
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials presents free talk on ‘Planting a Bird Garden’
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials will illustrate how gardening can be “for the birds” Sat. Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. when it hosts “Planting a Bird Garden,” a free onsite talk by Earl Nickel—aka, “The Curious Plantsman.”. Nickel will speak about plants that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneytalksnews.com
8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now
After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment
OAKLAND, Calif. - Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning. Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street. Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of East Bay dentist shot, killed in Oakland call for justice
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Lili Xu, a beloved and highly-skilled dentist in Oakland and Castro Valley, shared their pain and called for local leaders to bring the people responsible for her death to justice. Nelson Chia has been partners with Lili for more than a decade and had...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
Update: BART transbay trains moving again after earlier incident
OAKLAND -- BART said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday normal service had resumed across the bay as a situation involving an unauthorized person walking on the tracks on the San Francisco side of the Transbay Tube has been resolved.There was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and West Bay directions. Trains are now moving and the transit agency is working to get back on schedule.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
NBC Bay Area
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
Comments / 0