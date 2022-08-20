Date(s) – 08/26/2022. Join us this coming Friday night for our “Last Friday Night of the Month” train show and open house. Come and see the largest HO scale layout on permanent display in the Bay Area in the only commercial building in the entire state built especially for a model railroad. We have one of the largest layouts in the United States, declared the “Best Man-Cave in the Bay Area” by NBC-11 KNTV. We have over 4,300 feet of track covering an area of 2,500 square feet, climbing to an elevation of 4 feet. We are located in Larkey Park opposite the newly renovated Larkey Pool and within a short walk of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Check our website for more information and see pictures of our incredible layout with its mountain scenery and the meticulous attention to detail.

13 HOURS AGO