More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver
Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County
LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Switch to native grasses will save millions of gallons of water in Littleton
At first glance of a field in Littleton, it looks like three acres of dirt. When looking a little closer, it becomes clear — there's more to the story.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
CALDARA | Politicians for traffic jams
Your car pollutes the most in stop-and-go traffic. It pollutes least when cruising the highway at a consistent speed. The solution to this pollution challenge is perfectly aligned with the solution to your anger with the car stuck in front of you — get that car moving again. But...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
SONDERMANN | DPS tests our capacity for outrage
The start of a new school year is most often a time for hope and enthusiasm. The sad exception to that rule is if someone in your family has the misfortune of attending Denver Public Schools under its current governance and leadership. In this age of more than ample cynicism...
