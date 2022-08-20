Read full article on original website
Athletic court improvements planned for Vienna’s Cedar Lane School
(Updated at 11:50 a.m.) The blacktop that passes for a basketball court behind Cedar Lane School in Vienna is up for some refurbishments. Fairfax County Public Schools went before Vienna’s Board of Architectural Review last Thursday (Aug. 18) to obtain approval for proposed exterior modifications that would improve the 9,842-square-foot facility at 101 Cedar Lane with new basketball hoops, a resurfacing, and added playing lines.
Morning Notes
Fairfax County Public Schools Kick Off New Year — Led by new Superintendent Michelle Reid, FCPS administrators and staff welcomed students back in a video message. “I can’t wait to see our bright future taking shape in our Fairfax County Public School classrooms as we all come together to learn and innovate this year. Our staff and leadership has been working hard all summer, and believe me, we are ready,” Reid said. [FCPS/YouTube]
GameStop permanently stops business at North Point Village Center
It’s game over for GameStop in North Point Village Center. The chain retailer that sells consumer electronics, gaming merchandises and video games was located at 1468 North Point Village Center. The company did not immediately return a request for comment from FFXnow on what was the last day of...
Busara Thai has closed its Tysons restaurant after 26 years
The owners of a Thai restaurant that has stood Tysons Corner Center for over a quarter of a century have opted to retire. Busara Thai Restaurant and Lounge served its last meal at 8142 Watson Street at the end of July, permanently closing its doors on Aug. 1, according to a sign posted to the front door.
Ballroom dancing studio waltzes its way into the Town of Herndon
A new dancing studio is waltzing its way to the Town of Herndon. Owner Severyn Szapiaczan, a competitive dancer who is originally from Poland, plans to open Ballroom Boutique Dance Studio at 585 Grove Street on Sept. 2. Szapiaczan says the business will offer instruction for beginners and experts. “All...
