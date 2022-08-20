Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. Shenoy
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel Maven
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom Handy
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery Mac
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
hypebeast.com
OBEY’s "Established Works" Collection Puts Forth Classic Staples
Although Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY has a solid grip on presenting relaxed yet vibrant pieces from season to season, the brand also understands the importance of having calm alternatives. Its new “Established Works” collection tackles this head-on with a range of classic staples. Fit for any time of...
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Why the Moment’s Right for Indochino to Dress Women
Indochino is branching out from its roots as a men’s-only brand. The Canadian direct-to-consumer label debuted its first women’s suit style on Friday, in a move that CEO Drew Green said will revolutionize the 15-year-old business. “As we’ve grown from a niche brand to a national brand, we’ve always had it in the back of our minds that we wanted to provide made-to-measure apparel to everyone,” he said. “This is a whole new line of business that I think will become as big as our men’s side within 10 years.” A women’s silhouette has been the company’s “most requested addition” since it...
Rag & Bone Builds the ‘Ultimate Wardrobe’ with Icons Collection
In its 20th year, New York City-based Rag & Bone is creating the “ultimate wardrobe” of elevated staples for men and women with the Icons collection. Spanning across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, denim, and accessories, Icons is a curated edit of quintessential Rag & Bone styles with a refreshed twist. Fall 2022 is the first release of Icons, however it will live on season to season in Rag & Bone stores and on its website. “Built around expert craftsmanship and authenticity, Icons consists of classic pieces, perfected,” it said. With denim being a “cornerstone” for Rag & Bone, the focus was on high-rise...
Harper's Bazaar
The most beautiful vintage watches to shop now
There has never been a better time to invest in a pre-loved timepiece. Both ‘pre-worn’ (watches that are 20 years old or less) and ‘vintage’ watches (those 20 years or older and no longer sold in stores) have seen increasing demand over the last few years, particularly from luxury makers like Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe.
Done Deals: Lyle & Scott Inks Footwear Licensing Deal With UFG + More News
Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 22, 2022: Lyle & Scott will launch footwear through a new licensing agreement with Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG). With this partnership, UFG will design, produce and distribute all upcoming branded Lyle & Scott footwear collections throughout the entire European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the U.S. The first collection of men’s, women’s and kids Lyle & Scott footwear will debut for the spring/summer 2023 seasons. UFG’s The Heritage Footwear Company division in Utrecht...
Emily Ratajkowski Matches Neon Top and Skirt With Sneakers in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski embraced a breezy, fresh theme in New York City last week. The model stepped out with her dog Colombo wearing a long sleeve neon mesh top and corduroy skirt with a tapered finish at the hemline. The top and skirt combination represents a tropical sensibility with its cheery essence. The mesh is practical for the season as it’s cool yet covered. It can wear as a pop of color to an otherwise neutral look to create and emphasize more contrast or remain alike, similar to how Ratajkowski styles it here. She coupled the outfit with a pair of comfortable-looking grey...
wmagazine.com
Vivienne Tam Made Fashion a Religious Experience
Welcome to Forgotten Fashion Shows, a deep dive into some of the more niche runway presentations in fashion history—which still have an impact to this day. In this new series, writer Kristen Bateman interviews the designers and people who made these productions happen, revealing what made each one so special.
Jason Wu Lends Fashion Cred to AllModern Home Decor Collection
Click here to read the full article. Inspiration for interior design styles often begins on the fashion runways, but some home goods companies aren’t content to merely wait for the trends to trickle down. An increasing number of home makers and retailers have partnered with fashion designers and companies for elevated new lines, from Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn to the Gap Home collection at Walmart. AllModern joins the fashion-forward crowd with a new partnership with celebrated designer Jason Wu. The AllModern x Jason Wu collection includes rugs, throws and pillows, available for a limited time at the AllModern store in...
Fast Company
From Supreme to J.Crew: Brendon Babenzien chases the post fast-fashion aesthetic
At first blush, Supreme and J.Crew would seem to have little in common. One is inspired by New York City’s gritty skate culture of the ’90s; the other embraces the preppy style that first emerged at Ivy League colleges in the 1910s. But Brendon Babenzien, who spent more...
Celebrate 100 Years of Dickies With Our Dickies Workwear Style Guide
What exactly goes into a century of making some of the best workwear on the planet? Plenty, as it turns out, including an appreciation for craftsmanship, a keen eye for detail, an ability to weather trends and adapt to the modern landscape and a steadfast toughness. Taken altogether, as Dickies has done since its founding in 1922, it’s enough to want to dive into a Dickies workwear style guide to find out what makes this brand tick. A century of rugged workwear is undoubtedly worth celebrating. Incorporating workwear into your wardrobe with like-minded companies similar to Dickies has never been easier...
Fendi Opens Renovated Boutique in Las Vegas Crystals
Fendi has opened a renovated 5,998-square foot boutique at Las Vegas Crystals, encompassing women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods. The store, which was unveiled Wednesday, opened in early 2010 and closed in December for a full renovation. In the interim the brand operated a temporary location at Crystals.More from WWDFendi Couture Fall 2022Fendi Men's Spring 2023Front Row at Fendi Men's Spring 2023 The timing should be good for Fendi with both domestic and international travelers flocking to Las Vegas, despite the uncertain economy. Not only are the casinos getting a lot of traffic, but convention calendars are booking up. Currently there...
