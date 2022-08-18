Read full article on original website
REVEALED: The details of Dayne Zorko's vile insult that reduced Melbourne star Harrison Petty to tears - as the AFL continues investigation into conduct of the Brisbane captain
Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko allegedly wished death on Harrison Petty's mother, as he aimed a vile insult which left the Melbourne star in tears. Petty was visibly upset after Zorko reportedly uttered a verbal slur referencing a member of the Melbourne star's family on Friday night, during the reigning premiers' 115-57 demolition of the Lions at the Gabba.
