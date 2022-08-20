ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better...
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
CBS San Francisco

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms. Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he started taking Pfizer's Paxlovid pill treatment and is isolating while he recovers. Bourla has received four...
Verywell Health

The FDA Approved the First Online Vision Test. What Can It Do?

The FDA approved an at-home visual acuity test for people to evaluate their vision online. This test will allow people to renew their prescriptions if they’ve had a comprehensive eye exam recently and know that their vision hasn’t changed. It’s not a replacement for an in-person routine eye...
The Independent

Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September

The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
hippocraticpost.com

Insights into when COVID-19 patients ARE infectious

First real-world, peer reviewed study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious:. Average duration of infectiousness in the study participants was five days. Only one in five participants were infectious before COVID-19 symptoms began. Two-thirds of cases were still infectious five days after their symptoms began,...
contagionlive.com

Lenacapavir, Gilead’s Long-Acting HIV Treatment, Approved in Europe

The European Commission approved lenacapavir to treat multidrug-resistant HIV infection. The long-acting HIV treatment regimen will be marketed as Sunlenca and available in injection or tablet form. Today, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) approved their Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) of lenacapavir to treat HIV infection. Lenacapavir...
labroots.com

A quick fix for depression? Axsome Therapeutics develops fast-acting drug to treat major depressive disorder.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common mental health disorder. Recent data from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reports that around 8.4% of adults in the United States, approximately 21 million people, had at least one major depressive episode in the year 2020. And while the same NIMH report found that 66% of adults who experienced a major depressive episode received treatment, many individuals fail to respond to current treatments for MDD.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active

The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...

