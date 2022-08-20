Read full article on original website
This Is How Long It Takes For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Working
If you're thinking about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, you may have questions regarding how long it actually takes to start working. Here's what to know.
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better...
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine booster retooled for Omicron
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant, and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance.
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
EU says Novavax COVID shot must carry heart side-effect warning
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake.
Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday.
A COVID-vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax slashed its revenue forecast in half owing to sluggish demand for its new COVID shot. After so much hype, it turns out vaccine manufacturer Novavax’s long-awaited COVID jab hit the market far too late. In its second-quarter earnings on Monday, Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for...
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have submitted a bivalent COVID-19 booster to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for people ages 12 and older.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms. Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he started taking Pfizer's Paxlovid pill treatment and is isolating while he recovers. Bourla has received four...
Better late than never? Axsome depression drug is approved a year after FDA delay
An Axsome Therapeutics depression drug designed to start working quickly now has its long-awaited approval one year after the target date for an FDA decision. The regulatory nod announced Friday makes the product the first new oral drug in decades that addresses a novel target for depression. The drug, which...
Warning new Covid variant can reinfect patients within weeks of recovering from virus
Doctors have warned that a new strain of Covid can re-infect people just weeks after they recovered from the virus. Concerns are growing over the BA.5 variant, which is the dominant strain in the US and in other places across the world. It has long been the case that people...
The FDA Approved the First Online Vision Test. What Can It Do?
The FDA approved an at-home visual acuity test for people to evaluate their vision online. This test will allow people to renew their prescriptions if they’ve had a comprehensive eye exam recently and know that their vision hasn’t changed. It’s not a replacement for an in-person routine eye...
Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September
The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents
Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.
Insights into when COVID-19 patients ARE infectious
First real-world, peer reviewed study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious:. Average duration of infectiousness in the study participants was five days. Only one in five participants were infectious before COVID-19 symptoms began. Two-thirds of cases were still infectious five days after their symptoms began,...
Lenacapavir, Gilead’s Long-Acting HIV Treatment, Approved in Europe
The European Commission approved lenacapavir to treat multidrug-resistant HIV infection. The long-acting HIV treatment regimen will be marketed as Sunlenca and available in injection or tablet form. Today, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) approved their Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) of lenacapavir to treat HIV infection. Lenacapavir...
A quick fix for depression? Axsome Therapeutics develops fast-acting drug to treat major depressive disorder.
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common mental health disorder. Recent data from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) reports that around 8.4% of adults in the United States, approximately 21 million people, had at least one major depressive episode in the year 2020. And while the same NIMH report found that 66% of adults who experienced a major depressive episode received treatment, many individuals fail to respond to current treatments for MDD.
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
