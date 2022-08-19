MNOV: Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 in NAFLD Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertriglyceridemia Underway…

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab for mRCC Shows Efficacy and Limited Treatment Discontinuation
During a live virtual event, Thomas Hutson, DO, PharmD, discussed the outcomes of the CLEAR trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. CASE. A 59-year-old Black woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). She underwent left radical nephrectomy in December 2019
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
2minutemedicine.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?
Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
Nature.com
A simple model of COVID-19 explains disease severity and the effect of treatments
Considerable effort has been made to better understand why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 while others remain asymptomatic. This has led to important clinical findings; people with severe COVID-19 generally experience persistently high levels of inflammation, slower viral load decay, display a dysregulated type-I interferon response, have less active natural killer cells and increased levels of neutrophil extracellular traps. How these findings are connected to the pathogenesis of COVID-19 remains unclear. We propose a mathematical model that sheds light on this issue by focusing on cells that trigger inflammation through molecular patterns: infected cells carrying pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and damaged cells producing damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). The former signals the presence of pathogens while the latter signals danger such as hypoxia or lack of nutrients. Analyses show that SARS-CoV-2 infections can lead to a self-perpetuating feedback loop between DAMP expressing cells and inflammation, identifying the inability to quickly clear PAMPs and DAMPs as the main contributor to hyperinflammation. The model explains clinical findings and reveal conditions that can increase the likelihood of desired clinical outcome from treatment administration. In particular, the analysis suggest that antivirals need to be administered early during infection to have an impact on disease severity. The simplicity of the model and its high level of consistency with clinical findings motivate its use for the formulation of new treatment strategies.
Nature.com
Deep learning of ECG waveforms for diagnosis of heart failure with a reduced left ventricular ejection fraction
The performance and clinical implications of the deep learning aided algorithm using electrocardiogram of heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (DeepECG-HFrEF) were evaluated in patients with acute HF. The DeepECG-HFrEF algorithm was trained to identify left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), defined by an ejection fraction (EF)"‰<"‰40%. Symptomatic HF patients admitted at Seoul National University Hospital between 2011 and 2014 were included. The performance of DeepECG-HFrEF was determined using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) values. The 5-year mortality according to DeepECG-HFrEF results was analyzed using the Kaplan"“Meier method. A total of 690 patients contributing 18,449 ECGs were included with final 1291 ECGs eligible for the study (mean age 67.8"‰Â±"‰14.4Â years; men, 56%). HFrEF (+) identified an EF"‰<"‰40% and HFrEF (âˆ’) identified EF"‰â‰¥"‰40%. The AUC value was 0.844 for identifying HFrEF among patients with acute symptomatic HF. Those classified as HFrEF (+) showed lower survival rates than HFrEF (âˆ’) (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.001). The DeepECG-HFrEF algorithm can discriminate HFrEF in a real-world HF cohort with acceptable performance. HFrEF (+) was associated with higher mortality rates. The DeepECG-HFrEF algorithm may help in identification of LVSD and of patients at risk of worse survival in resource-limited settings.
targetedonc.com
Elotuzumab Triplet Improves Overall Survival in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Final overall survival results of the phase 2 ELOQUENT-3 trial reveal benefit with elotuzumab plus pomalidomide, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The combination of elotuzumab (Empliciti), pomalidomide (Pomalyst), and dexamethasone (EPd) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) vs pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) alone in...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Gout Flare Ups Can Lead to Four-Times Higher Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke
Patients with gout have a 4 times greater risk of a cardiovascular episode within the 60 days following their flare up. For patients with gout, a flare up could increase their risk of heart attack or stroke for 4 months after the event, according to research published by experts at the University of Nottingham in JAMA.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
MedicalXpress
COVID mRNA vaccines are safe in patients with heart failure
COVID mRNA vaccines are associated with a decreased risk of death in patients with heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. The study also found that the vaccines were not associated with an increased risk of worsening heart failure, venous thromboembolism or myocarditis in heart failure patients.
cancernetwork.com
Local Treatment Choice for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Stage IA1 Cervical Cancer Appears to Influence Efficacy, Risk of Preterm Birth
In a population of patients with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and stage IA1 cervical cancer, certain local treatments, such as radical excision and ablation, were associated with treatment outcomes and risk of preterm birth. Radical excision techniques were associated with a reduction in treatment failure but an increased risk of subsequent...
Travere, CSL's Sparsentan Application Is Under European Review For Rare Kidney Disorder
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX and CSL Vifor's CSLLY conditional marketing application for sparsentan for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). A review decision on a potential approval is expected in the second half...
MedicalXpress
Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases
A review of the latest research highlights the most reported symptoms of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), noting that men and women often experience different symptoms, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the journal Circulation. The statement also highlights how symptoms are experienced over time,...
