WLOS.com

Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of NC deputy

RALEIGH, Wake County — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd's murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday's grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Man shot to death in Littleton Two men still wanted for murder

The Littleton Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street on August 18. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Oscar Ray Epps, Jr. was suffering from gunshot wounds. Epps was transported to ECU North by EMS and later passed away due to his injuries.
LITTLETON, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Indecent Liberties Charges

A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

