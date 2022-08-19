Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of NC deputy
RALEIGH, Wake County — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd's murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday's grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
Man charged with stealing guns and valuables belonging to murdered Deputy Ned Byrd
Raleigh, N.C. — The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged in the theft of Byrd's guns and other items worth thousands of dollars. Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts with larceny of a firearm, according to arrest documents dated Aug. 16.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Man shot to death in Littleton Two men still wanted for murder
The Littleton Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street on August 18. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Oscar Ray Epps, Jr. was suffering from gunshot wounds. Epps was transported to ECU North by EMS and later passed away due to his injuries.
cbs17
Convicted child molester in Johnston County sentenced for immigration fraud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted child molester who lived in Johnston County must leave the country once he completes the prison sentence he is already serving, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Federal prosecutors say Levi Isidoro Velasco-Hernandez, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison following...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Indecent Liberties Charges
A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
WRAL
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman stabbed to death remembered for her love of riding horses
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found her body in a home on Shiloh Court on Monday night. Her husband, the main suspect in her death, died in a nearby crash 30 minutes after her stabbing, according to authorities.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
One man killed in Durham shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
'We really need some cops': Still no police force in Kenly as independent investigation continues
An independent investigation launched after Kenly's entire police force quit has stretched on, and frustrated residents say they "need a police department."
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WECT
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder,...
cbs17
2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0