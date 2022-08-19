Read full article on original website
Related
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
Wake County deputy Ned Byrd funeral service brings together family, law enforcement community
The funeral service for slain Wake County deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Ned Byrd murder arrest: One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy
Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Authorities say more arrests are expected.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
WRAL
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence. Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enfield mayor records as bulldozer brings down Confederate monument
Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson went live on Facebook Sunday evening as a bulldozer brought down a Confederate statue at a local park. In the video recorded at Randolph Park, Robinson said he first tried to take the monument down with a hammer, but "that wasn't enough."
Person dropped off at WakeMed after southeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was shot Thursday night in southeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department believe the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road. The person, who was dropped off at WakeMed in a personal vehicle, was said to...
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
cbs17
Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
The Wake County DA said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. He is being held on a federal detainer.
Comments / 0