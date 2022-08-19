Read full article on original website
Simple new method found that destroys ‘forever chemicals’
Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...
Certain PFAS were destroyed with a common soap ingredient in lab tests
PFAS or "forever chemicals" are found in soil and water all over the world. Deposit PhotosA team of chemists have found a potentially simple solution to degrading some forever chemicals.
Breakthrough research could destroy ‘forever chemicals’
Chemists have made a major advancement in efforts to break down certain so-called forever chemicals, according to headline-grabbing new research that still comes saddled with notable caveats, including scalability. Northwestern University researchers announced yesterday that they had pinpointed a method to break apart a group of PFAS compounds without using...
Rainwater is no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth, due to 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer, study suggests
PFAS are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they last so long without breaking down. That's made them pervasive in rainwater and soils.
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
All Rainwater is Unsafe to Drink According to Study
Forever chemicals or PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are aptly named due to their extremely slow disintegration. PFAS were first found in shampoo, packaging, and even makeup but have begun to spread into our earth. A professor at Stockholm University and lead author of the study, Ian Cousins noted, “There is nowhere on Earth where the rain would be safe to drink, according to the measurements that we have taken.”
Yikes! This Sunscreen Is Being Recalled Because Of A 'Cancer-Causing Chemical'
While you’re working to protect your skin from the sun’s rays this summer, you may be reaching for some beloved Banana Boat brand products–but the Federal Drug Administration recently issued an announcement that three batches of the brand’s Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 sunscreen have been recalled due to trace amounts of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical. Yikes!
Rainwater is not safe to drink anymore due to 'forever chemicals'
Have you ever wondered about the taste of rainwater? Well, it might be tasty or not, but a new study suggests that it's definitely unsafe to drink, even in remote areas of the world. A new study conducted by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich suggests that rainwater contains...
New Study Gives Hope for Destroying ‘Forever Chemicals’
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances—dubbed “forever chemicals”—are no match for two low-cost compounds that scientists recently discovered can safely destroy them, according to a new study. The scientists discovered that they could break down the dangerous PFAS, rendering them harmless, by boiling them with two compounds: sodium hydroxide, a chemical in lye, and the solvent dimethyl sulfoxide, the study published Thursday in Science said. PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, are present in most bodies, The New York Times reported, as they are in everything from dental floss to food wrappers to tap water. The team of scientists hope they can eventually use their findings to destroy PFAS on a larger scale, though the problem keeps growing as companies continue to create new PFAS chemicals. “The reality of the situation is that there is really no magic solution right now other than undertaking the hard work of recognizing just how difficult the problem is and turning off the tap so that we don’t make it any worse,” Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist at Environmental Working Group, told the Times.Read it at The New York Times
‘Gross negligence’: popular Michigan river hit with second chemical spill in four years
Spill is yet another example of how contamination from corporate polluters can endanger entire communities, critics say
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup. Researchers at Northwestern University reported the results of a study in the Journal Science, saying they used...
PFAS: The water contaminant that scientists say isn't going away
On a cold winter day on the Stoneridge Dairy Farm, in Arundel, Maine, Fred Stone was worried more about his cows being cold than himself, especially his prized Brown Swiss, named Blue. "She likes to give me a hard time, as much as she can," Stone told correspondent Lee Cowan.Fred and his wife, Laura, are only the latest generation to work this dairy; it's been in the family for over a century. But since November of 2016, every drop of milk – that white gold that's been a reliable livelihood for generations – is now being poured right down the...
CDC Warns E. Coli Outbreak Has Likely Infected More People Than Reported
Of the 29 people who have been infected by the bacteria in two states, nine have been hospitalized, according to the CDC
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
A new way to smash the ‘forever’ out of ‘forever chemicals’
“Forever chemicals” have a reputation for being indestructible, persistent, and just about everywhere — including many places where they shouldn’t be, like our drinking water. But now, there’s excitement about a new way to essentially smash these molecules to bits so that they don’t cause environmental and...
PFAS May Have to Shed the Name "Forever Chemicals," As Research Has Found a Way to Destroy Them
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, aka PFAS, are often referred to as “forever chemicals,” based upon the scientific notion that these toxic substances will never break down in nature. However, as part of a new study, a group of scientists discovered a new method that can supposedly remove PFAS from various natural places, thereby destroying forever chemicals.
Where are we with ‘forever chemicals’
Regulatory measures are welcomed progress as concerns over PFAS in the global food chain increase in Europe. Per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a vast group of over anthropogenic (man-made) organic chemicals. The group consists of a hydrophobic fluorinated alkyl chain (R) of varying length (typically, C4-C16) and a hydrophilic functional group (X). The hydrophobic part may be fully [R=F(CF2) n-] or partially fluorinated. When fully fluorinated, the molecules are also called perfluoroalkyl substances. Over 4,730 PFAS related CAS numbers have been identified.1 Due to their unique water, grease and dirt repellent properties, they have been widely used in industrial processes since the 1950s.2 PFAS are also extensively used in consumer products such as paper, textiles, non-stick coated cooking utensils and cosmetics, and as such, we are exposed to them through a range of everyday scenarios.
