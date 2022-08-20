Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass
The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
Yardbarker
Josh Dobbs Has Been A Preseason Star For The Browns
Much has been said about Jacoby Brissett being the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson is out. There’s nothing wrong with that because of his experience with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins. But perhaps the Browns should take a flyer on Josh Dobbs...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the New York Jets in NFL preseason action on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Jets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Falcons enter the season with a new starting quarterback […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna
The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious
Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
Report: Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson contract worth more than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million deal
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to a new contract. Adding to the intrigue, Jackson has implemented a Week 1 deadline to get a deal done, or discussion about an extension will halt until the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned
While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Raiders owner responds to Dana White's comments about Tom Brady, Jon Gruden
It doesn't appear the Raiders were looking to make unnecessary headlines this weekend. But Dana White did it for them -- and team owner Mark Davis sounds none too impressed by it. The UFC boss made some pretty wild claims over the weekend that quarterback Tom Brady and newly re-retired...
Falcons fail to impress during joint practices with Jets
The Falcons wrapped up their second joint practice with the New York Jets on Saturday as the teams prepare to face off Monday night on ESPN. Unlike on Friday when multiple fights broke out, things were less intense during Saturday’s non-padded session. The general consensus from beat reporters was that the Jets outplayed the Falcons for the majority of the weekend.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game
The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
Yardbarker
Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
Yardbarker
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Yardbarker
Alek Manoah calls out Gerrit Cole over on-field incident
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was quite dismissive of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after things became tense between the two teams Sunday. In the fifth inning of New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto, Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge seemed to believe there was some intent behind the pitch, as did Cole, who took a few steps onto the field and looked ready to confront Manoah.
