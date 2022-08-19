Pembroke, N.Y. – A Rochester woman and a man from the state of Alabama died when their truck crashed on the Thruway on Sunday evening. NY State Police said the crash happened on the I-90 westbound lane in the town of Pembroke. Troopers said the truck, a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, went off the right side of the road and eventually hit the Slusser Road Bridge. During the accident, the trailer detached and rested vertically against the overpass.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO