WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
WHEC TV-10
Woman sentenced for crashing ambulance into Irondequoit Bay in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who stole an ambulance and crashed it into Irondequoit Bay last summer learned her fate on Tuesday. Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Back in June 2021, she stole the ambulance in Utica and then led...
WHEC TV-10
Hit and run on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street Sunday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Two people die in Genesee County crash on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. – A Rochester woman and a man from the state of Alabama died when their truck crashed on the Thruway on Sunday evening. NY State Police said the crash happened on the I-90 westbound lane in the town of Pembroke. Troopers said the truck, a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, went off the right side of the road and eventually hit the Slusser Road Bridge. During the accident, the trailer detached and rested vertically against the overpass.
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Lyell Avenue and Glide Street
Update: Shortly after 3:30 pm on Monday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lyell and Glide St for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located the male victim down in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Family wants justice for father who died a year after being hit in Buffalo police chase
BUFFALO, N.Y. – A local family says they want justice for their father who died almost a year to the day after the truck he was in was hit by a car fleeing from police. That chase happened in Buffalo and the Buffalo police say at the time of the crash, the father said he wasn’t hurt.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
WHEC TV-10
Newly licensed local marijuana processor says people are excited to use topicals, and other forms of cannabis materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State keeps getting closer to the sale of adult use marijuana with the issuing Processor Licenses. News10NBC talked to a newly licensed processor to find out what this means for their growing business. These conditional licenses are not only good for renewal every two...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Showers slowly clear on Tuesday, then sunshine returns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Showers and downpours will cross through the Rochester region, bringing a very wet start to Tuesday. The showers will diminish by mid-morning with overall drier weather ahead for the afternoon. Having said that, there will still be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. The coverage will be more scattered today than Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices continue to fall by about 10 cents per week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen between 7 and 10 cents every week since early July. This week, gas prices fell by 9 cents, making the region’s average $4.36 per gallon. Overall, gas prices in Rochester have fallen by $0.35 in the course of...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brewhouse will celebrate 10-year anniversary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a big day for a local business. Genesee Brewhouse on Tuesday announced its 10-year anniversary celebration. It’s the first large public event since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019. Local food, beer, and live music will mark the occasion. Speakers even highlighted...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Adult Alert: 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann
Update: The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Nicholas Biermann is still in fact, missing. The alert system that sent out the cancellation to the media was incorrect. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Biermann. At 10:40 Tuesday morning his vehicle was located at the South...
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
WHEC TV-10
Attorneys at Monroe County Public Defender’s Office say they will unionize
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Attorneys at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office announced their plan to form a union. The attorneys said the office has been in turmoil about the selection of the new lead public defender. Attorneys said they are organizing to defend indigent services throughout Monroe County and don’t want their office to be used as a “pawn” in local political conflicts.
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for suspects in two separate deadly shootings overnight, along with suspect in stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are searching for the shooters in two murders that happened overnight, within hours of each other. One was at a large party. Police found one man shot to death on Olean Street, and then about an hour later found multiple others shot on State Street.
WHEC TV-10
RIT welcomes and celebrates incoming Rochester City Scholars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some incoming RIT students are getting a very special scholarship before starting their first semester. Zaid Abdulsalam was part of Rochester Prep High Schools graduating class in 2018, went through the Destler-Johnson program, and just graduated in May, now his younger sister Afnaan is going through the program.
