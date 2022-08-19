Read full article on original website
NPR
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
NPR
Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez
Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and that's true of Chalino Sanchez. But there's much more to his story, as the podcast "Idolo: The Ballad Of Chalino Sanchez" explores. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SANCHEZ") ERICK GALINDO: At age 31, the self-made...
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Slumberland. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy adventure film Wednesday featuring Jason Momoa. Slumberland is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. The film follows a young girl...
NPR
'King Of The Hill' endures, 25 years later
This year marks the 25th anniversary of King Of The Hill the animated sitcom King Of The Hill. Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the series ran for 13 seasons on FOX from 1997 to 2010, and is now streaming on Hulu. The show is in fictional Arlen, Texas and focuses on the Hill family - Hank, a propane salesman, his wife Peggy, a substitute teacher, their son Bobby, and Peggy's niece, Luanne. In this encore episode we revisit our conversation about the series.
NPR
Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who is going to be the first Native woman in space. She is officially mission commander on the SpaceX Dragon, she will be Expedition 68 flight engineer on the International Space Station, and she may even go to the moon. All of which means she will be going where no Native woman has gone before - to space. Nicole Mann is a Marine Corps pilot. She has a master's in engineering from Stanford and is now a NASA astronaut. She is a member of the Wailaki of the Round Valley Indian tribes and joins us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Comedian Mo Amer
Amer stars in a new Netflix comedy about his life called Mo. His family is Palestinian, and fled the first Gulf War, so Amer grew up in Houston from age nine. "Palestinian culture is a folksy farmer kind of mentality and life," Amer says. "And when I came to Texas, one of the things that was really attractive to me was the country music, the folksy music, the storytelling tradition of that." Amer also has two Netflix comedy specials, and co-starred in the Hulu series Ramy.
NPR
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is called "The Mamas."
NPR
Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art
From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
NPR
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. I'm going to cut right to the chase. It has been hot. I'm in Alaska right now - yeah, to see friends, but honestly, to escape the muggy conditions of Washington, D.C. Well, lucky for me and for you, there's nothing like a nice layer of sweat to cool you down. If this is gross, do not push pause. Instead, thank evolution for doing you a solid - really a liquid - and meet this small army of sweat Avengers we've assembled to show you why sweat is sweet - or at least super interesting. I have three reporters with me - Geoff Brumfiel, Nell Greenfieldboyce and Rebecca Hersher. Geoff, I'm going to start with you because I heard that this harebrained idea of a series of sweat was yours?
NPR
8-year-old girl in Kent, England, has an out of this world story to tell her friends
Many kids seize an opportunity to send a text message or call somebody. An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England, went farther, right off the planet. She talked with an astronaut traveling 250 miles above her on the International Space Station. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. She did this using her dad's ham...
U.K.・
NPR
New quartet album by jazz drummer Billy Drummond is a treat
This is FRESH AIR. Over the last 30 years, jazz drummer Billy Drummond has made hundreds of records with, among many, many others, horn players John Faddis, Javon Jackson and Marty Erlich, and pianist Renee Rosnes, Steve Kuhn and Carla Bley. He also records as a leader. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Drummond's new quartet album is a treat.
NPR
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
Santa Fe Indian Market marked its 100th anniversary. It began as a way of preserving what white curators thought of as traditional, but artists say the market today is a place of innovation. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. About a thousand Native artists gathered this past weekend for Indian Market in...
NPR
A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year
The Atlantic coast of France is known for great sailing. Now, COVID had put a damper on traditional summer regattas these last two years. They were hugely scaled back. But this year, the sailboat races are back in full. Lucky Eleanor Beardsley sends this postcard from the island of Noirmoutier.
NPR
A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks...
NPR
6 months of war: The view from the frontlines
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ukrainian politician Volodymyr Omelyan (Vuh-lo-do-meer OH-mel-yan), who left his job and family, and has been fighting on the frontlines for the last six months.
NPR
Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation
Country stores are a hallmark of rural life. Many have survived for more than 100 years by learning to adapt. Today, they face a new challenge: inflation. Country stores are a hallmark of rural life; the kinds of places where you can buy fertilizer in one aisle, lotion in the next and crickets for bait in a third. Many have survived for more than 100 years by adapting to everything from the Great Depression to the Great Recession. And now, those stores are dealing with their latest challenge - high inflation. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how one store is putting those survival skills to use.
NPR
People of color at 'New York Times' get lower ratings in job reviews, union says
An analysis of comprehensive data for roughly 1,000 The New York Times employees conducted by members of the union that represents its newsroom found that Black and Latino staffers are far less likely than their white peers to receive strong job ratings. There are financial consequences to job ratings because...
NPR
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site called Crikey over threats of a defamation lawsuit from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Murdoch helps to oversee a huge global media empire, and NPR's David Folkenflik is covering legal fights involving Fox in Australia and the U.S. Hi, David.
NPR
What happens to sweat in outer space (Hint: There's no gravity to help it drip away)
Humans' ability to sweat is useful on Earth — but when people go up into space, they find that perspiring in zero gravity presents some unique challenges. This summer, we have been examining sweat in a series of stories on all aspects of perspiration. Today we are leaving the planet to ponder sweating in space because, as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports, sweat is a big deal for space travelers.
NPR
French supermarkets have been low on mustard. The main cause stems from Canada
For months, shoppers in France have seen a worrying gap in the condiment aisle. A severe mustard shortage has troubled the country, one of the world's top mustard consumers. Emma Jacobs reports the shortage actually has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard...
