majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Shuffield Smashes the Smallmouth to Win the TITLE
MASSENA, N.Y. – Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield smashed the smallmouth and returned triumphant to Championship Sunday’s weigh-in with a bag of St. Lawrence River bass that measured out to 22 pounds, 12 ounces. He is your Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury champion! Shuffield weighed 20-pound plus bags each day he fished, and earned a $200,000 check and the champ’s belt for his consistency.
Over 4,000 tickets issued in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes during ‘Speed Week’
Over 25,000 drivers were ticketed across New York State last week for unsafe driving during NYS Police's "Speed Week" campaign. More than 4,000 of those were in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Football Previews: NYS Class C Champs Chenango Forks
It's that time of the year. The leaves are thinking about changing, the air smells just a little different, and high school sports are back and running. That means it's time for our football preseason previews and where better to start than last year's New York State Class C Champion--Chenango Forks.
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
informnny.com
Special weather statement issued in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties until 3 p.m. Doppler Radar showed the thunderstorm near Parishville traveling north at 15 miles per hour.
Woman walking her two dogs attacked by a black bear over the weekend in Vermont
STRAFFORD, Vt. — A woman who was walking her two dogs over the weekend was attacked by a black bear in Vermont. According to The Associated Press, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reported on Tuesday that a 61-year-old woman was attacked by a black bear while on a trail walking with her two dogs.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it. Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night. He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in...
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. Monday Weathercast. Updated:...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Surplus vehicle, highway equipment auction coming to Hornell
The New York State Office of General Services has announced that a surplus vehicle and highway equipment auction will come to Hornell at the end of the month.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
mychamplainvalley.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
