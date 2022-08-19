ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Comments / 1

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Shuffield Smashes the Smallmouth to Win the TITLE

MASSENA, N.Y. – Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield smashed the smallmouth and returned triumphant to Championship Sunday’s weigh-in with a bag of St. Lawrence River bass that measured out to 22 pounds, 12 ounces. He is your Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury champion! Shuffield weighed 20-pound plus bags each day he fished, and earned a $200,000 check and the champ’s belt for his consistency.
ARKANSAS STATE
informnny.com

Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake

CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Massena, NY
Sports
City
Massena, NY
Massena, NY
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Section IV Football Previews: NYS Class C Champs Chenango Forks

It's that time of the year. The leaves are thinking about changing, the air smells just a little different, and high school sports are back and running. That means it's time for our football preseason previews and where better to start than last year's New York State Class C Champion--Chenango Forks.
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Gallery#Mercury
informnny.com

Special weather statement issued in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties until 3 p.m. Doppler Radar showed the thunderstorm near Parishville traveling north at 15 miles per hour.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it. Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night. He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. Monday Weathercast. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
OGDENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy